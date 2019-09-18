Alabama Community College System launches ‘Clean Home Alabama Initiative’

Special to the

Opelika Observer

By signing an official proclamation on Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey launched the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) Clean Home Alabama initiative. Alabama’s community colleges are partnering with residents and community organizations in every county of the state for this college-led effort to help beautify the state’s natural landscapes, growing infrastructure, and expanding communities. In 2019, Clean Home Alabama will take place November 1-11.

Community college students, faculty and staff will serve alongside residents and members of several community organizations on Clean Home Alabama days for a number of beautification and litter pickup projects in Alabama’s counties. Several community organizations have already committed to projects.

One partner, Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS), donated 150 trash bags to each community college and is assisting colleges and groups with the process for obtaining official road markers in their honor for the ALPALS Adopt A Mile, Adopt-An-Area and Adopt-A-Stream programs.

Clean Home Alabama was established by Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker, with the mission of continuing to serve communities both inside and outside of campus walls.

“Community is so much a part of what our colleges do each day that it’s even in our name,” Baker said. “Alabama’s community colleges are located within every region of the state, which means we are perfectly positioned to organize and execute an effort of this magnitude to help maintain ‘Alabama the Beautiful’ during our state’s bicentennial year.”

Projects for Clean Home Alabama can range from picking up litter along a roadway or helping to beautify entrances and exits into local parks, cities or facilities.

Snead State Community College sophomore Teryn Hill is among the first students at a community college to create a project for Clean Home Alabama Days. Hill and other student ambassadors on the Snead State campus in Boaz will create two “Pop-up Parks” on the campus by using recycled and repurposed materials.

Residents and groups interested in partnering on Clean Home Alabama can sign-up for more information at www.accs.edu/CleanHomeAL.

