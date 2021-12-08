Adopt Don’t Shop this Holiday Season

By MEGAN MANN

This holiday season if you are considering getting an animal for yourself, a family member or a friend, think about adopting at your local shelter before buying from a breeder. Millions of animals each year are found or brought into shelters and pounds causing them to become overpopulated.

The Lee County Humane Society is a local animal shelter here in the Auburn-Opelika area. It was developed in 1974 to combat the issue of a growing number of strays on the streets.

Their main goal is to rescue as many animals as possible and find them good permanent homes as well as treat any diseases that they may have acquired. The shelter’s vision is that animals will be truly valued in the community and that animal overpopulation will be eliminated. They work tirelessly toward this goal and in the month of October alone they had 163 adoptions as well as 310 fosters taken in.

Another organization that exists in Auburn is Pups on the Plains. It was founded in 2017 by Auburn University students with the hopes of saving animals that have a chance of being euthanized at the pound or shelter. They have saved over 300 animals from death row and continue to work toward finding these precious babies good and loving homes.

The great thing about both of these places is that they allow you to foster animals. Fostering an animal gives the shelter time to find them a permanent home while knowing the animal is still in good care. Fostering can also be an opportunity to see if you are ready to commit to the responsibilities of having a pet in your home.

A lot of people tend to buy cats and dogs as presents for the holidays, but it is important that the buyer and person receiving the animal know the commitment and finances it takes to support and take care of them.

The adoption rate of animals throughout the holidays skyrockets but the return rate once the hustle and bustle of the season is through is just as high. This is why it is extremely important that all members involved in purchasing or receiving the animal realize the responsibilities that come with having a pet.

There are currently many animals available for adoption and fostering at the Lee County Humane Society, each of these animals is looking for a permanent place to call home.

When you rescue from a shelter you are giving an animal a second chance at life and helping your community as well.

The Lee County Humane Society is located at 1140 Ware Dr., and they are now welcoming walk-ins during adoption hours which is Tuesday-Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. but they would prefer that you make an appointment ahead of time. To make an appointment you can send an email to lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org.

If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt or foster an animal, you can visit The Lee County Humane Society’s website at leecountyhumane.org. You can also visit this website to find out how to donate to the shelter or sign up to volunteer.