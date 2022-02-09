73rd Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting Award Winners

CONTRIBUTED BY THE AUBURN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Each year, the Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of the Auburn business community and an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past year, applaud outstanding area businesses and look forward to the year ahead. This year’s meeting, held at The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, featured remarks by the following: Elliott MacIsaac, 2021 chair of the Auburn Chamber; Rev. Msgr. Michael Farmer, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church; Taylor Britton, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate; Anna Hovey, Auburn Chamber; and Mayor Ron Anders, сity of Auburn. The meeting was presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate and sponsored by Alabama Power, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Prewett Pest Control, SouthState Bank and The Hotel at Auburn University.

The awards presented at this year’s Annual Meeting are as follows:

Eagle Awards – Eagle Awards are presented to businesses or individuals who have made broad contributions to the Auburn community. Recipients must be members of the Auburn Chamber and in business in Auburn for no less than five years.

Recipients have made an impact in our community through at least one of the following categories: Educational growth for employees and community, Job opportunities, Charitable contributions, Civic contributions or Aesthetic contribution via building and landscaping. The winners are as follows:

Auburn Research and Technology Foundation

East Alabama Health – Auburn Medical Pavilion

Auburn Public Library

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County

Hudson Family Foundation

Office of Workforce Development, city of Auburn Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika tourism Partnership Award – Andrew Hopkins of the Southeastern Raptor Center.

This award was created to recognize a business, person or project that has been an excellent partner in tourism or instrumental in developing or driving tourism in our area.

Young Business Person of the Year – Daniel Holland, Holland Homes

This award was initiated in 1994 to recognize a young business person for his or her achievement early in business.

Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award – Phillip Dunlap, City of Auburn

Created in 2002, the Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award recognizes and honors an invaluable leader in industry.

Teague Award (Volunteer of the Year) – Elliott MacIsaac, VCOM

The Teague Award, created in 1991, is named for Sam Teague, past chair, a chamber diplomat, member of the board of directors and the ultimate volunteer. This award serves as the chamber’s “Volunteer of the Year” award and is presented annually to an outstanding volunteer.

Diplomat of the Year (Sponsored by AuburnBank) – Todd Phelan, Wilson Investment Group

The Diplomats serve as the Auburn Chamber’s core group of volunteers and make everything we do possible. Our volunteers are our hosts, our helpers and our representatives.

Spirit of Auburn Award – Johnny Kincey

The Spirit of Auburn award was established in 2002 to honor individuals or groups for his or her special contribution to the community.

Ham Lifetime Impact Award – Nancy Davis, Davis, Bingham, Hudson & Buckner

Named in honor of Former Mayor Bill Ham, the Ham Lifetime Impact Award pays tribute to an individual for his or her broad personal and professional impact on the Auburn Community.

Chairman’s Award – Mayor Ron Anders

The Chairman’s Award is the Auburn Chamber’s highest honor and is presented to an individual based on his/her outstanding achievement, leadership, loyalty and dedication to the Auburn community.

Best of Small Business Awards –

In late spring, after a community-wide vote, we announced the Best of Small Business in five different categories — emerging (operating less than five years), 1 to 10 employees, 11 to 50 employees, 51 to 100 employees and Retailer of the Year. The winners are as follows:

Emerging: Mo’Bay Beignet Company

1 to 10 employees: Tanology of Auburn

11 to 50 employees: Hamilton’s on Magnolia

51 to 100 employees: The Hound

Retailer of the Year: Charming Oaks

Customer Service Crown—

In 2021, the Auburn Chamber presented individuals with Customer Service Crowns, an award that honors the hard-working service professionals who make our lives happier and easier. The winners are as follows:

Richard Tomasello of Well Red

The Team of Heidi Champagne and Sabrina Nasta of Two Maids & a Mop

Auburn Young Professionals Awards—

Presented this year by River Bank & Trust, the Auburn Young Professionals program continues to engage and develop area young leaders. Three 2021 standout members were recently honored:

Anthony Terling of Auburn-Opelika Tourism received the Serve Award

Angela Moulton of River Bank & Trust received the Develop Award

McClain Reeder of The Key Real Estate Company received the Connect Award

The ceremonial gavel was passed from current chair Elliott MacIsaac of VCOM to Rusty Prewett of Allstate-Prewett Insurance Group. Congratulations to all the winners.