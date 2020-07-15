Special to the

Opelika Observer

East Alabama’s first hands on science museum, AO Discover!, has recently been awarded the Kuvio Creative Impact Grant.

As a recipient, AO Discover! will receive up to 100 hours of branding, web design and marketing services at no cost The grant will allow AO Discover! to overhaul their current website and reach more families through enhanced virtual programming.

“This grant will allow us to offer a brand-new dynamic, interactive website to showcase East Alabama’s fi rst children’s hands-on science center,” said AO Discover! CEO and Director Katie Murrah. “This new site will offer more to excite visitors, engage donors and celebrate our partners.”

The Kuvio Creative Impact Grant provides free web design, web development, branding and operations consulting services to nonprofits, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses. Each year up to 16 recipients are awarded the Kuvio Creative Impact Grant valued at an estimated $20,000 each.

The Kuvio Creative team is slated to begin collaborating with AO Discover! next month.

About AO Discover!

AO Discover! is a nonprofit children’s museum and science center created to provide exceptional hands-on educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and arts for the children and families of East Alabama and beyond. AO Discover! is East Alabama’s first hands-on science museum and is slated to open in next year in Auburn, Alabama. The mission of AO Discover! is to promote engagement, develop knowledge, and provide opportunities in STEM fields for lifelong learning. www.aodiscover.org