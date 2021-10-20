2040 Comprehensive Plan Meetings Scheduled

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The cCity of Opelika kicked off the 2040 Comprehensive Plan project in late July. Opelika 2040 will serve as the city’s official guide for future growth, land use and development for the next 20 years. Informed by community consensus, community vision, existing conditions and future potentials, the comprehensive plan will serve as a road map to the future by guiding policy decisions and helping the community achieve its long-term objectives.

City leaders invite you to attend one of the meetings below.

Nov. 3: Community Visioning Workshop 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Opelika Public Library — Cooper Room)

This workshop will introduce the planning process and gain insight about concerns that must be addressed by the Comprehensive Plan. The workshop is a key component in developing the plan and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Nov. 4: Business Community Issues and Opportunities Workshop 8 a.m. (Opelika Public Library – Cooper Room) (1 to 1.5 hours)

This workshop will be targeted specifically to business owners and managers, developers and Opelika’s corporate citizens. The purpose of the workshop is to establish a dialogue and obtain feedback from those members of the business community that have a unique insight and perspective, and whose assistance and involvement is crucial to the plan’s ultimate success.

SMALL WORKSHOPS (EACH LASTS 1 TO 1.5 HOURS)

Oct. 27 — 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. (Opelika Public Library — Small Room)

Oct. 28 — 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Opelika Public Library — Small Room)

These workshops are small group discussions to allow interested citizens, residents and stakeholders to participate in a less formal setting. All of the small workshops are the same format and open to anyone. If you have an HOA, organization, church group or group of friends that would like to schedule their own small workshop, contact Matt Mosley, Planning Director, cmosley@opelika-al.gov.