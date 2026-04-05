Southern Hospitality | Trinity Church to hold Barbecue, Bake Sale, Craft Fair

BY ANN CIPPERLY

OPINION —

Slow cooked barbecue, homemade desserts and handcrafted quilted items will be featured at the annual Trinity Church Barbecue, Bake Sale and Craft Fair Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Over 2,000 chicken halves will be brushed with a secret sauce as they simmer over a 50-foot custom built grill. All proceeds from the event go toward helping children and youth go to camps, retreats and mission trips.

The bake sale will offer a variety of desserts, including cakes, cookies, breads, cheese straws and other pastries.

“This year we will have whole cakes and desserts as well as half cakes and desserts by the slice,” said Jodi Wells, chairman of the bake sale. “Those wanting a slice of cake or small dessert will be able to enjoy those with their barbecue.”

Micah Maurin has been preparing a decorated sheet cake for the bake sale for several years. He doesn’t have a special recipe for the cake itself and will often use mixes since the majority of the time is spent creating a beautiful decorated cake. He is sharing the icing recipe.

“My love for missions and baking and decorating cakes is deeply personal,” Micah said. “Not only are my parents currently missionaries in Southeast Asia and my younger brother a missionary in Europe, but my grandparents were missionaries in the South Pacific and lived among a very remote people group.

“My Dad attended boarding school in a different country because of the lack of education opportunities where they lived,” Micah added. “When my Dad was home for Christmas break, my grandmother would bake Christmas cookies and my Dad, uncle and grandparents would each spend hours decorating a single cookie. This was their family tradition for years.”

Micah’s father also felt called into missions from a young age. In July of 1992 his parents, despite his mother being five months pregnant, moved to Quito, Ecuador, to begin their work as missionaries.

“In November that same year, I was born in Quito and lived there my whole life until I moved to the United States for college. My Dad modified his own childhood Christmas tradition and would bake and decorate cakes for me and my three siblings’ birthdays. I remember him making a Batman cake for my fifth birthday. A picture from that party nearly 30 years ago hangs in my home office as a reminder of where my love for cake decorating began.”

Micah and his wife, Kate, have two children, Christopher, five years old, and Lucy, who is two years old. “With children of my own now,” Micah said, “I have continued on my Dad’s tradition and have made and decorated a birthday cake for each of my kids’ birthdays. Since I began attending Trinity 10 years ago, I have always helped at the church barbecue and bake sale by contributing baked goods each year.

“Several years ago, I had the idea to focus my time and effort on a single cake. I look forward to coming up with a new idea each year to donate, and I think it has become somewhat of a Trinity barbecue tradition now.”

Last year, Micah made an Auburn/Alabama cake in the shape of the state that was quite literally a divided cake. Not only was the cake visually divided, but the Alabama half was a vanilla cake, and the Auburn half was chocolate. He is making a cake this year with an Auburn theme.

Mark Ackerman has also donated to the bake sale every year. This year he is planning on baking Thick and Chew Chocolate Chip Cookies.

“While I grew up eating the thin ‘Tollhouse’ recipe chocolate chip cookies,” he said, “my wife Loretta asked me awhile back to develop a thick and chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe, which led to this version.”

The Rev. Steve Bass, pastor of student ministry, bakes cakes every year using recipes that were prepared by the late Sharron Robinson Fuller, who was active in the youth program and passed in a tragic accident. Last year, Steve baked five cakes and continues to make them in Sharron’s memory.

While the bakers gladly share their recipes, the recipe for the chicken is kept a secret. The recipe was found on the back of a portrait in an old county church in Chambers County.

The specialty barbecue chicken is served with coleslaw, chips and bread for dine-in or take-out. Sweet tea will be provided to those dining in the fellowship hall. Anyone desiring dessert will have a variety of choices at the bake sale.

Along with the barbecue and desserts, the Trinity Stitchers Quilting Ministry will host a Craft Fair. Items will include handmade baby quilts, lap quilts, table runners, microwave bowl cozies, kitchen towels, pot holders, baby blankets, bibs and cloth books. A quilt will be raffled for a $5 donation per ticket. Anne Davis leads the Trinity Stitchers.

“All proceeds go to help our children and youth go to camps, retreats and mission trips,” said Steve. “One new thing this year is that we are taking a team of 33 people to Guatemala to build a home for a grandmother and her grandkids. Gus Bell, who grew up in our church, is now a full time missionary for Casas Por Cristo (Houses for Christ). He mainly serves in Juarez, Mexico, but will be working with us at their Guatemala location in late June.

“We are very excited to fulfill God’s calling for our church, and the barbecue fundraiser helps us to do that. We could not do it financially without the support we receive from the barbecue.”

Many of the students have felt the call to serve God on a mission trip, but the costs sometimes prevent them from doing so. “At Trinity we never want money to be the reason a student cannot fulfill God’s calling on their life,” added Steve. “Our students have the ability through this fundraiser to earn a lot of their costs for going on the trip through selling barbecue tickets.

“The bake sale and craft sale help to offset the expenses of the barbecue, so students receive all $15 from each ticket they sell for their trip. The same applies to our children going to summer camp. Each year Hannah Dobos, director of children ministries, takes a group of children from our church to Student Life for Kids camp, and every year they have an opportunity to grow in their faith and draw closer to God.

“Many children have come to faith at this camp over the years, and that is all thanks to this fundraiser. You aren’t just buying a great meal, you are helping kids get to know Jesus and share his love around the world.”

Tickets for the barbecue are available in advance at the church office, from a church member and on the day of the barbecue for $15. Trinity Church is located at 800 Second Ave., Opelika. The Rev. Jimmy Allen is the lead pastor.

THICK AND CHEWY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Mark Ackerman

12 Tbsp. (1 ½ sticks) salted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. molasses

2 Tbsp. corn syrup

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup cake flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. cornstarch

3 Tbsp. potato flour

1 sprinkle ground cinnamon

¾ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

¾ tsp. salt

2 cups (1 bag) semisweet chocolate chips

Cream together the first six “wet” ingredients about four minutes, until light and fluffy. Sift together the remaining “dry” ingredients in a separate bowl, then stir in the chocolate chips in with the “dry” ingredients. Next, add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix slowly, only until blended evenly.

Refrigerate the dough about 45 minutes until stiff, before shaping and baking the cookies on a tray lined with parchment paper, or a greased tray. Shape the dough into 24 balls about 1.75 inches in diameter. Press down the balls of dough slightly on the trays before baking at 350 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes. For the chewiest cookies, remove them from the oven when they are just barely starting to brown slightly around the edges. They will be tender and need to cool slightly before removing them from the tray. Makes 24, 2 ½ inch cookies

Enjoy, and be sure to share them.

HUMMINGBIRD CAKE WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Beth Brewer

This is a delicious and lovely cake for spring.

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups white sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1¼ cups vegetable oil

3 eggs

8 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice

2 cups diced bananas

1 cup chopped pecans

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Frosting:

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/4 lb. butter, room temperature

1 lb. confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line your cupcake pan with liners.

Measure flour, sugar, soda, salt, cinnamon, oil, eggs and vanilla into mixing bowl. Beat until smooth. Stir in pineapple with juice, bananas and pecans. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake for about 20 minutes.

While cake is baking, make frosting by mixing together cream cheese, butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth.

Cool, and frost with cream cheese frosting.

MAMA’S UPSIDE DOWN GERMAN CAKE

Jodi Well, chairman of the bake sale

1 cup chopped pecans

6-7 oz. frozen coconut or pkg. Angel Flake shredded coconut

1 box German chocolate cake mix

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter

1 box powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9×13-inch baking pan generously with nonstick baking spray. Pour chopped pecans on the bottom and sprinkle coconut on top of the pecans.

Make the cake mix using directions on the box. Pour cake mixture over the pecans and coconut.

In another bowl melt butter and mix with cream cheese. Add powdered sugar a little at the time to this mixture using all of the box.

Spoon mixture on top of the cake. Bake for 40 minutes until the cake is done (use toothpick to check).

CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH FUDGE PECAN FROSTING

Lee Ann Scroggins, director of preschool, makes this cake for the bake sale and for preschool teachers’ birthdays.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 sticks butter

1 cup hot water

4 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

2 eggs

Frosting:

1 stick butter

4 Tbsp. cocoa powder

4 Tbsp. sweet milk

1 box confectioners’ sugar

For the cake:

Melt butter, cocoa powder and hot water in a boiler over medium heat until butter is melted and cocoa powder is combined. Sift together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Pour the hot mixture over the flour mixture and beat until combined. Add eggs and buttermilk and mix well. Pour into a greased 9×13-inch baking dish and bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Frosting:

Melt butter, cocoa powder and milk in a boiler over medium heat until butter is melted and cocoa powder is combined. Sift a box of confectioners’ sugar. Pour the hot mixture over the confectioners’ sugar and beat until combined. Then beat on high for several minutes until fluffy. Frost cake while it is still warm in the pan. Sprinkle with chopped pecans or nuts of your choice.

This cake freezes well if you need to make it ahead of time.

MANDARIN ORANGE MILLION DOLLAR CAKE

The Rev. Steve Bass prepares cake recipes every year in memory of the late Sharron Robinson Fuller, who was active in the youth program and would make many cakes for the bake sale.

1 (18.25 oz.) pkg. yellow cake mix

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar

20 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice

Two 8 oz, cans mandarin oranges, drained

3.5 oz. pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix

8 oz. container frozen whipped topping, thawed

Mix and bake cake mix following package instructions for two 8 or 9 inch round layers. Cool layers. Split each layer in half to make four layers.

In a large bowl, whip cream cheese until soft; gradually add confectioner’s sugar. Stir in pineapple with juice and drained mandarin oranges, reserving about five oranges for garnish. Mix in dry pudding mix. Fold in whipped topping.

Place one layer on serving plate cut side up; spread with frosting. Place other layer cut side down; top with frosting. Repeat until all layers are used. Spread frosting on top and sides of cake; garnish with orange wedges. Refrigerate overnight.

PIPING ICING

Micah Maurin uses this recipe for creating a beautiful decorated cake for the bake sale.

1 cup shortening, butter flavored

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. almond extract

8 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

Wilton Gel food coloring

In a large bowl, beat the shortening and butter until smooth and fluffy. Add the vanilla, almond extract and cream and mix until smooth.

Add the powdered sugar 1 to 2 cups at a time, mixing well between each addition. Beat the frosting for an additional 4-5 minutes until light and fluffy.

Coloring:

Despite the powdered sugar, the icing will still be a yellowish white due to the shortening and butter. To get a pure white, add one drop of purple food coloring and mix well. Repeat until the icing is bright white. (Sidenote: This works because yellow and purple are opposites on the color wheel and neutralize each other)

Using a toothpick, add the tiniest amount of dye at a time to the bowl of frosting to control your color. These dyes will color the frosting quickly, so there is no need to add too much.

Notes: This makes a very large batch for a layered and decorated cake. If you are making 24 cupcakes or a small cake, cut the recipe in half.

MRS. LACOSTE’S CHEESE STRAWS

SuzAnne Fender

Mrs. LaCoste was the church hostess at Springhill Baptist Church in Mobile when I was growing up. I always said I would try to learn how to make her cheese straws when I retired. They are one of my favorite treats to gift my friends.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable shortening (Crisco)

1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. dry mustard

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper (I personally add a lot more than 1/8 tsp. because I like my cheese straws to have a little heat.)

Mix cheese, butter and Crisco.

Sift flour, salt mustard and pepper in a separate bowl; then add to the creamed mixture.

Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Put through cookie press or form into small balls and press with fork.

Use ungreased cookie sheet to bake.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes until lightly browned.

Place on paper towel to cool.

TOFFEE PECAN BARS

Cindy Avery

1 box butter cake mix

2 large eggs

1 can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup softened unsalted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans

¾ cup milk chocolate toffee bits or regular toffee bits

Chocolate chips melted or jar caramel, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

Combine cake mix with one egg and softened butter, until the combination becomes coarse and crumbly. Firmly press mixture in the baking dish.

For the toffee pecan mixture, combine sweetened condensed milk, the second egg and vanilla until well mixed. Fold in chopped pecans and toffee bits. Pour over prepared crust and bake for 30 minutes until edges turn a golden brown. Do not overbake.

Cool for 10 minutes and drizzle with melted chocolate chips (if using the milk chocolate toffee) or with caramel sauce if using the regular. Cool thoroughly. This will solidify the bars and enhance the flavor. Bars can also be served with ice cream of your choice.