Public Notices | Week of June 8, 2026

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of A New Events Pavilion for Chewacla State Park located at 124 Shell Toomer Parkway for the State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 538, Montgomery, AL. 36104, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JMR+H Architecture, PC., 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL. 36104.Legal Run: 5/21/2026, 5/28/2026, 6/4/2026, & 6/11/2026

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized by Auburn Police Department (APD), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and Opelika Police Department (OPD) during the course of their official duties and has never been claimed.

CV-2026-900141: Firearms. A complete listing is available at www.leecountyda.org.

To claim a firearm, contact the recovering agency directly. Claimant must provide proof of ownership, under oath, subject to penalty of perjury. Contest to the forfeiture of the listed property may be made by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered.

LEGAL RUN 05/21/26, 05/28/26, 06/04/26 & 06/11/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2024-64.02

M.R.P.-Born 11-15-2012

NOTICE TO: Mara Phillips and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of M.R.P. born on November 15, 2012, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 5/20, 2025. The mother, Mara Phillips, and any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683, or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption. Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2022-452.03 and JU-2022-453.03

B.S.-Born 04/16/2010 or B.M.S. Born 9/22/2011

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of B.S. born on 4/16/2010, or B.M.S. born on 09/22/2011 to Stephanie Steerman in Muscogee, Georgia. Custody of each minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 12/8/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2024-334.02

J.Z.S.E.-Born 3/15/2020

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of J.Z.S.E. born on 3/15/2020 to Lauren Yvette Craven at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 8/1/2024. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-173

NOTICE OF PETITION TO PROBATE WILL

TO: Dustin Nickolas Simms

You are hereby notified that on May 14, 2026, Tracy Ann Barker filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a petition for the probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing dated May 21, 2019, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Sandra W. Ganas, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. Said petition states that you are an heir at law of the deceased. The 23rd day of June 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT has been set and appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same if you see proper.

Given under my hand on May 14, 2026.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 05/28/26, 06/04/26 & 06/11/26

STATE OF ALABAMA CASE NO. 2026-174

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOHN W. HARRIS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said John W. Harris, deceased, having been granted to William G. Harris this 14th day of May 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

William G. Harris, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030

LEGAL RUN 05/28/26, 06/04/26 & 06/11/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE JOHNSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-267

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of May, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONNIE R. WYNN, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 06/04/26, 06/11/26, 06/18/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

CHIAVONE MOBLEY,

Plaintiff,

V. CHRISTOPHER NEWMAN BRANSON,

Defendant.

CASE NO.: 43-DR-26-900014.00

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Christopher Newman Branson, the above-named Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that onthe16th day of January 2026, a complaint for divorce was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Chiavone Mobley, as Plaintiff; Christopher Newman Branson, as Defendant.

You are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against you, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14th day of May, 2026.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/04/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

L340

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 19th of June 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024:

2: Amber Finley: Boxes, Furniture, Electronics, Appliances, Household goods

107: William Anderson: Totes, Furniture

165: Markeita Davis: Furniture, Household Goods

273: Tanika Welch: Boxes, Furniture, Household Goods, Bags

Legal run 06/04/2026, 06/11/2026

L341:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale Friday the 19th of June 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801:

1016: Patrick Kimberly: Totes, Furniture, Electronics, Household Goods

2036: Richard Manry: Boxes, Totes, Furniture

2094: Anthony Gunn: Boxes, Tools, Furniture, Household Goods

3057: Stacy Gaither: Totes, Furniture, Household Goods

Legal run 06/04/2026, 06/11/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JAMES MARSHALL NUNN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to EBONY YVONNE NUNN, Personal Representative on the 29th day of May, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Ebony Yvonne Nunn

Ebony Yvonne Nunn

Legal Run 06/04/2026, 06/11/2026 & 06/18/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM WALLACE MCLEOD DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-118

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of WILLIAM WALLACE MCLEOD, deceased, having been granted to John Fletcher McLeod, IV, on the 2T11day of April, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 06/04/2026, 06/11/2026, 06/18/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY NELL MILLER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-200

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 1st day of June 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee Cow1ty, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BRIAN MILLER and JULIE FOSTER

Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/04/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Troy Hardy and Billie S. Hardy, to Mortagage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as a nominee for Lender, Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, and Lender’s successors and assigns dated April 25, 2024, and Recorded in Mortgage Book: 5032 Page: 454 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment LLC by instrument recorded in Mortgages Book 5239, Page 281, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale con-tained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the July 17, 2026, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9 th St, Opelika, AL 36801 , the following described real property in the County of Lee, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

Lot 58, HUNTER’S RIDGE, Second Addition, a subdivision located in Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Plat Book 18, Page 12.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

In accordance with regulations promulgated by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) of the United States Department of the Treasury regarding certain non-financed transfers of residential real property to legal entities and trusts, the purchaser at the foreclosure sale may be required to provide identifying and beneficial ownership information neces-sary to permit compliance with applicable federal reporting requirements. No deed shall be prepared, delivered, or recorded until all required purchaser information, including beneficial ownership information (if applicable), has been timely provided in form and substance satisfactory to the foreclosing mortgagee (or its designee) and any required federal real estate report has been submitted and accepted through FinCEN’s electronic filing system. The failure of any high bidder to timely provide required information, or pay the purchase price and close this sale, shall, at the option of the Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Publish in The Observer: June 11, June 18 & June 25, 2026

PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING

ANNUAL ACTION PLAN PY2026

The City of Opelika announces anticipated funding under the CDBG Program Year 2026 an estimated $276,239 of Federal grant funds for activities benefiting low-to moderate income persons through housing rehousing services, neighborhood revitalization, public services, and working with community groups and non-profits. The programs and projects are funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Program Year begins October 1, 2026 and ends September 30, 2027.

The City of Opelika will hold a public hearing at 4:00pm on Monday, June 22, 2026 at the Municipal Meeting Room, 300 MLK Boulevard, for citizen input and questions concerning PY2026 Action Plan activities which is currently in progress. For each year of the Five-Year Consolidated Plan, an Annual Action Plan must be developed to identify programs and projects that the City intends to accomplish.

The 2026 Action Plan portion of the Consolidated Plan details the programs and projects that are proposed for funding. Supposing continued funding of present operations (with adjustments based on funding fluctuation) the below potential activities have been identified:

Housing Services

Emergency Home Repair — $ 69,557

Home Ownership — $50,000

Public Services

Utility Assistance — $20,717

The Community Market — $20,718

Rehabilitation

Opelika Main Street

— $60,000

Administration — $55,247

Grant Total — $276,239

This Public Hearing will also include proposed Amendments to the CDBG Annual Action Plan for PY2025. The proposed amendments will include reallocation of $143,266.02 from PY2023, including $50,184.53 from the Emergency Home Repair Program, $74,709.13 from Homeownership Loan Program, and $18,372.36 from Main Street Façade Program. These funds will be moved to PY2025 activities as follows, $74,709.13 to the Homeownership Loan Program and $68,556.89 to the Main Street Façade Program.

Public participation and comments are invited either in writing or in person. A draft and proposed version of the Plan is available for review at the Opelika Public Library at 1100 Glenn St., City Hall at 204 S. 7th St., or the Public Works Facility at 710 Fox Trail beginning Thursday, June 11, 2026. Comments and concerns can be forwarded to the address below and must be received by the department no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2026.

Public Comment Point of Contact:

Lisa Harrelson

Community Development Administrator Planning Department

City of Opelika Public Works 710 Fox Trail

Opelika, AL 36801 lharrelson@opelika-al.gov

If special accommodation is needed to participate at the hearing by persons with disabilities, please call the City’s

ADA Coordinator at (334)705-5130 at least forty-eight hours in advance.

Legal run 06/11/2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Opelika Industrial Development Authority will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (CST) in the upstairs conference room at City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of a Resolution authorizing the Chairman of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and other appropriate Opelika Industrial Development Authority officials to enter into a Project Agreement with H. & J. Bruggen KG, a German corporation (the “Company”), with respect to a proposed new food manufacturing facility for the production of high-quality breakfast cereals. The proposed Project Agreement will provide for certain development commitments on the part of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for the benefit of the Company. The proposed Project Agreement is intended to encourage the Company to locate and construct a manufacturing facility within the City of Opelika that will create new jobs and tax revenues associated with said facility.

Copies of the proposed Resolution and the proposed Project Agreement are available for inspection at the Office of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority during normal business hours.

This Notice is given in accordance with Amendment 642 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended.

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard.

DATED this the 11th day of June, 2026.

/s/John Sweatman, Secretary Opelika Industrial Development Authority

Legal run 06/11/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HALCY COLQUITT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-229

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to SYMONE COLQUITT, Personal Representative on the 3rd day of June, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Symone Colquitt

Legal Run 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEE J. ROBINSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBAE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Lee. J. Robinson, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29 day of May, 2026, by Jere Colley, Jr., Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

DIANA CARTER

Personal Representative of Estate

Legal Run 06/11/2026, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELLEN S. STEWART DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026- 241

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ELLEN S. STEWART, deceased, having been granted to LAURYN A. LAUDERDALE, on the 2nd day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

June 23, 2026

TIME: 9:00AM

A. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

B. VARIANCE