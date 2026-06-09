Commission approves request for EMS

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved a budget adjustment to its Emergency Medical Services contract during its meeting Monday, June 8.

The adjustment comes after a request was made during the May 26 meeting.

“When y’all approved the budget, it was a little less than what the contract price was, so I’m formally requesting to meet [the EMS contract] price,” said Austin Bayles, manager of the EMS services at East Alabama Health, at the May 26 meeting.

Bayles said that this would allow for breaking even, rather than profit.

“If we make greater than a 1% profit, y’all will get a cut of those checks back,” he said.

COO for the county, Blake Beck, said he would review the request. Monday night, Beck said he recommended the item for approval.

E-911 Board

The commission approved only one other item outside of the consent agenda, which was to appoint Blake Green to the E-911 board.

In other business

The commission approved the minutes from the May 26 meeting and approved a motion to ratify claims and procurement card transactions.