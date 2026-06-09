Lee Greenwood to headline Star Spangled Spectacular

Patriotic concert honors America’s semiquincentennial with music, remembrance, fireworks

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The 24th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Symphonic Pops Concert featuring country music legend Lee Greenwood, the Star Spangled Community Chorus and a full symphony orchestra will be held in Auburn on Sunday, June 28. This special performance is being hosted by Christ Methodist Church of Auburn at the newly renovated and enlarged Bill and Carol Ham Amphitheatre at the Gogue Performing Arts Center. The Festival Choir is composed of members of Christ Methodist’s Chorale and singers from throughout Lee County, LaGrange, Georgia and Dadeville. The professional orchestra includes musicians from across the Southeast. The Star Spangled Spectacular is expected to be one of the largest musical events of the year celebrating the 250th birthday of America.

According to organizers, the high-energy performance is great for all ages including children. The program starts with a rousing orchestral overture and the iconic “America, the Beautiful” by Carmen Dragon. Other patriotic favorites include “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “I Hear America Singing,” “Irving Berlin’s America Medley” and the beloved “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Another highlight of the concert is the “Salute to the Armed Forces” with a procession of the five military flags, and the placing of the memorial wreath in memory of all our fallen heroes as well as in tribute to our local Gold Star families.

“The annual Star Spangled performances came to Auburn in 2002 shortly after moving to Auburn,” said Christ Methodist’s Director of Worship and Arts, Gary Klarenbeek.

The Star Spangled concert concept had begun for Klarenbeek at the first church he served in St. Louis, and then followed him to Houston, Texas and Naples, Florida, before making its way to Auburn.

“The annual Star Spangled is one of our music ministry’s most uplifting and inspiring performances we do throughout the year,” Klarenbeek said. “Although preparing for worship each Sunday is our choir’s highest calling, special performances such as this when combined with full professional orchestra and singers from the community allow our choir to grow musically in exciting and dramatic ways.

Klarenbeek said what began as a ‘trial run’ in 1982 in St. Louis has become one of the community’s most beloved patriotic events of the year.

“The Star Spangled, which traces its roots back to St. Louis in 1982, is an annual tradition that has followed me around the country,” Klarenbeek said. “It’s humbling to be able to be a part of this great musical tradition each year to pay tribute to our service men and women and all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. May we never take it for granted, especially as we celebrate the 250th birthday of our beloved country.”

Lee Greenwood is one of America’s most loved entertainers with seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles to his credit. He has won numerous industry awards, including Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year in 1983, Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year in 1983 and 1984, and a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.” The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” its Song of the Year in 1985. “God Bless the USA” went far beyond what Greenwood expected when he wrote it in the back of his tour bus in 1983. The song has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It was also No. 1 on the pop charts after 9/11. CBS News named “God Bless the U.S.A.” the most recognizable patriotic song in America. The rousing performance will end with Greenwood’s iconic “God Bless the USA” and fireworks provided by the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau.

Senior Pastor of Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, Dr. Tony McCullough, invites the entire community to be a part of this community-wide event. Tickets are available through the Gogue Center Box Office under University and Community Events. For more information, contact the Music Ministry at (334) 209-0074, visit the church’s Facebook page or go to the church website www.christmethodistauburn.com.