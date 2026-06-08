Kamtec Auto USA to open manufacturing operation, invest $9.2 million

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Kamtec Auto USA, a South Korean automotive supplier, has announced it will establish a manufacturing operation in Auburn to provide advanced technical components for engine control and electric management in hybrid vehicles. The new operation represents a $9.2 million investment that will create about 50 new jobs in Auburn over the next three years. This is Kamtec Auto’s first U.S. location and third operation outside of South Korea, with facilities in both China and Romania.

Kamtec Auto USA will initially operate from a leased facility in Auburn, with plans to relocate to a newly constructed dedicated manufacturing facility to be built by Seohan Auto USA.

Kamtec was established in 2001 and is an affiliate of the Seohan Group headquartered in Seoul, with the Seohan Group having operated in Auburn since 2007.

Kamtec develops and produces cutting-edge auto parts using eco-friendly electrical and electronic technology. The trend of the automotive industry to build models with high efficiency combustion engines, or hybrid and electric powertrain, provides customers with the financial benefit of better gas mileage and a more sustainable mobility solution based on a lower CO2 footprint. Such models require a new generation of engine control components as well as solutions to manage and control electric energy flow. Kamtec’s vision is to provide innovative solutions for those needs.

“On behalf of the Auburn City Council, I want to thank Kamtec leadership for selecting Auburn as the home for its new manufacturing operation,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “We recognize that private investment and the creation of quality jobs are essential to the long-term economic health of our community. Kamtec’s commitment to innovation and eco-friendly solutions aligns well with Auburn residents’ values around sustainability as well as the engineering expertise at Auburn University that is helping to shape our future. It is my pleasure to welcome the Kamtec team to Auburn.”

“We are excited to welcome Kamtec to Auburn and honored to be its first U.S. site,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair. “We’re confident Kamtec will find the skilled workforce and ready community partners needed to be successful. This is a win for Alabama and a great example of how automotive manufacturers in our state create opportunities for our communities by capturing follow-up investments by their suppliers.”

Chang-Yeong Seo, inaugural president of Kamtec Auto USA said, “Auburn’s proximity to Hyundai Motor’s plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and Kia’s plant in West Point, Georgia, allows us to manufacture and supply our products locally for the U.S. market. We look forward to partnering with Auburn University to identify talent for our technical positions. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of the city of Auburn and the state of Alabama, and our goal is to contribute to the balanced, sustainable growth of our customers, partners, employees and the communities in which we operate.”

Future jobs will be posted at WorkInAuburn.com.