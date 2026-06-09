BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | THE OBSERVER

SPONSORED BY THE ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC

[{"id":"111865","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/09\/2026-all-area-baseball-team\/","name":"2026-all-area-baseball-team","thumbnail":{"url":false,"alt":false},"title":"2026 All-Area Baseball Team","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 9, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 19:57:43","modifiedDate":"2026-06-09 14:57:47","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 19:57:47","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/uncategorized\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Uncategorized<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/uncategorized\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Uncategorized<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":0,"sec":6},"status":"publish","content":"BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | THE OBSERVER SPONSORED BY THE ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC First Team Second Team THIRD TEAM Honorable Mentions Individual Awards"},{"id":"111898","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/09\/commission-approves-request-for-ems\/","name":"commission-approves-request-for-ems","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/06\/observer-O-with-swoosh-copy-smaller.png","alt":""},"title":"Commission approves request for EMS","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 9, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 15:54:28","modifiedDate":"2026-06-09 10:54:35","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 15:54:35","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/politics\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Politics<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/politics\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Politics<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":0,"sec":53},"status":"publish","content":"BY HANNAH GOLDFINGERHGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM LEE COUNTY \u2014 The Lee County Commission approved a budget adjustment to its Emergency Medical Services contract during its meeting Monday, June"},{"id":"111861","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/09\/lee-greenwood-to-headline-star-spangled-spectacular\/","name":"lee-greenwood-to-headline-star-spangled-spectacular","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/06\/Lee-Greenwood.webp","alt":""},"title":"Lee Greenwood to headline Star Spangled Spectacular","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 9, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 13:26:31","modifiedDate":"2026-06-09 08:26:39","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 13:26:39","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/calendar\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Calendar (Upcoming Events)<\/a>, <a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/events\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Events<\/a>, <a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/featured\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Featured<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/calendar\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Calendar (Upcoming Events)<\/a> <a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/events\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Events<\/a> <a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/featured\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Featured<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":3,"sec":27},"status":"publish","content":"Patriotic concert honors America\u2019s semiquincentennial with music, remembrance, fireworks CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER AUBURN \u2014 The 24th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Symphonic Pops Concert featuring"},{"id":"111858","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/09\/public-notices-week-of-june-8-2026\/","name":"public-notices-week-of-june-8-2026","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/10\/AdobeStock_267689406-scaled.jpeg","alt":"Public Notices, Opelika-News"},"title":"Public Notices | Week of June 8, 2026","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 9, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 12:54:46","modifiedDate":"2026-06-09 08:21:39","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 13:21:39","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/legals\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Legals<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/legals\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Legals<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":17,"sec":13},"status":"publish","content":"Form of Advertisement of CompletionLegal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland"},{"id":"111855","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/kamtec-auto-usa-to-open-manufacturing-operation-invest-9-2-million\/","name":"kamtec-auto-usa-to-open-manufacturing-operation-invest-9-2-million","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/06\/Kamtec2-scaled.jpg","alt":""},"title":"Kamtec Auto USA to open manufacturing operation, invest $9.2 million","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 04:00:27","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 23:00:36","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 04:00:36","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/community\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Community<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/community\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Community<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":2,"sec":23},"status":"publish","content":"CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN AUBURN \u2014 Kamtec Auto USA, a South Korean automotive supplier, has announced it will establish a manufacturing operation in"},{"id":"111852","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/rooted-in-service-opelika-honors-jim-sikes\/","name":"rooted-in-service-opelika-honors-jim-sikes","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/06\/IMG_2640-1-scaled-1.jpg","alt":""},"title":"Rooted in service: Opelika honors Jim Sikes","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:58:53","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:59:02","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:59:02","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/featured\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Featured<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/featured\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Featured<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":2,"sec":57},"status":"publish","content":"BY MICHELLE KEYPUBLISHER OPELIKA \u2014 Friends, family members, fellow musicians and community leaders gathered at the Barbara Patton Southside Center for the Arts on June"},{"id":"111849","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/parsons-announces-intent-to-seek-third-term-on-auburn-council\/","name":"parsons-announces-intent-to-seek-third-term-on-auburn-council","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/06\/422288073_775486261265843_136860608504474511_n.jpg","alt":""},"title":"Parsons announces intent to seek third term on Auburn Council","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:49:51","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:49:58","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:49:58","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/politics\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Politics<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/politics\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Politics<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":0,"sec":35},"status":"publish","content":"CONTRIBUTED BY THE RE-ELECT BOB PARSONS CAMPAIGN AUBURN \u2014 Auburn has been my home for many years, and serving Ward 6 on the Auburn City"},{"id":"111847","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/anchored-in-truth-one-light-changes-everything\/","name":"anchored-in-truth-one-light-changes-everything","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/02\/IMG_3963-scaled.jpeg","alt":""},"title":"Anchored in Truth | One light changes everything","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:42:14","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:42:23","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:42:23","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Column<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Column<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":2,"sec":29},"status":"publish","content":"OPINION \u2014 John 1:5 \u2014 \u201cThe light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.\u201dDuring our time living in Phoenix, Arizona, one"},{"id":"111845","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/altar-call-sing-praise-to-god-when-you-are-alone\/","name":"altar-call-sing-praise-to-god-when-you-are-alone","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/ALBRITTON.jpg","alt":""},"title":"Altar Call | Sing praise to God when you are alone","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:41:07","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:41:18","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:41:18","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Column<\/a>, <a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/walt-albritton\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Walt Albritton<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Column<\/a> <a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/walt-albritton\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Walt Albritton<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":4,"sec":1},"status":"publish","content":"OPINION \u2014Occasionally someone may be described as \u201cliving in the doldrums.\u201d That means the person has the blues and is sad, depressed and lethargic. It\u2019s"},{"id":"111843","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/kids-talk-about-god-what-can-we-learn-from-the-crucified-body-of-jesus\/","name":"kids-talk-about-god-what-can-we-learn-from-the-crucified-body-of-jesus","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/Screenshot-2026-04-14-at-6.43.16\u202fPM.png","alt":""},"title":"Kids talk about God | What can we learn from the crucified body of Jesus?","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:40:07","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:40:15","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:40:15","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Column<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/column\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Column<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":2,"sec":57},"status":"publish","content":"OPINION \u2014\u201cIf someone poked me with a spear, I\u2019d be mad,\u201d says Jake, 8. \u201cJesus just let them do it. That\u2019s amazing.\u201dJake is right. What"},{"id":"111841","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/obituaries-june-8-2026\/","name":"obituaries-june-8-2026","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/Obit.jpg","alt":""},"title":"Obituaries | June 8, 2026","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:38:42","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:38:50","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:38:50","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/obituaries\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Obituaries<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/obituaries\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Obituaries<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":13,"sec":51},"status":"publish","content":"CHARLOTTE WILLISCharlotte Anne (Sistrunk) Willis, age 81, of Society Hill, Alabama, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 3, 2026, surrounded by her"},{"id":"111838","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/2026\/06\/08\/player-of-the-year-carter-judah\/","name":"player-of-the-year-carter-judah","thumbnail":{"url":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/06\/CarterJudah1.jpg","alt":""},"title":"Player of the Year | Carter Judah","author":{"name":"The Observer Staff","link":"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/author\/opelikaobserver\/"},"date":"Jun 8, 2026","dateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:37:03","modifiedDate":"2026-06-08 22:37:11","modifiedDateGMT":"2026-06-09 03:37:11","commentCount":"0","commentStatus":"closed","categories":{"coma":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/sports\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Sports<\/a>","space":"<a href=\"https:\/\/opelikaobserver.com\/category\/sports\/\" rel=\"category tag\">Sports<\/a>"},"taxonomies":{"post_tag":""},"readTime":{"min":2,"sec":44},"status":"publish","content":"BY NOAH GRIFFITHFOR THE OBSERVER SMITHS STATION \u2014 Carter Judah, 18-year-old third baseman for the Glenwood Gators, is the Opelika Observer\u2019s pick for All-Area Player"}]