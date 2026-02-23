Southern Hospitality | Children’s book author shares family favorite recipes

The author of four children’s books, Kay Whaley enjoys cooking and having family gather at their Auburn home for special occasions. Kay’s husband, Mark, also has a love of cooking that he learned from his father. They are sharing favorite recipes from both sides of their family.

Kay, a former teacher, is the author of “The Tales of Sydney,” a collection of books for children aged four to 10, with illustrator Kathy Hamrick, an Auburn native who lives in Eufaula. Kay and Mark are both from Eufaula and moved to Auburn nearly four years ago.

When Kay was growing up, her father worked for the Eufaula Bank and Trust Company, and in the monthly statement, the bank sent a “Teller Recipe.” She is sharing the popular Chicken Casserole recipe that was one of those the bank sent. Kay will keep a casserole or two in the freezer to take to friends when they are sick.

Both Kay’s mother and grandmother were good cooks. She would help her mother, who was a math teacher, in the kitchen after school. Mark’s parents also enjoyed cooking. Both families were active in church and cooked for picnics and bake sales at church. Mark’s father cooked for the men’s breakfast at the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula, as well as enjoyed grilling using his special barbecue sauce.

Kay and Mark began dating in high school and continued to date when they attended Auburn University. Kay followed in her mother’s footsteps to be a teacher, majoring in secondary English education. The couple married after graduating. Later, Kay received a master’s degree from Troy University.

She taught English in Eufaula for 31 years. After Kay retired from teaching, she went to work at Wallace Community College in Dothan as director of grant development. Kay continues to work part-time writing grants for the college. Mark retired following a career in the concrete industry.

The Whaleys have two grown children, Laura and Ryan. Laura and her husband, Chris Vinson, reside in Birmingham and have two children, Blake, 14, and Emily, 11. Ryan and his wife, Chelsa, have two children, Jack, three, and Alice, seven, and live in Auburn.

The family gathers for birthdays, holidays and cookouts during the summer months. Mark’s father taught him how to cook on the grill, and he serves his Dad’s barbecue sauce on chicken and pork. He also prepares lemonade for a refreshing beverage for family get-togethers.

Their granddaughter, Alice, is learning to cook and enjoys helping Kay in the kitchen. She requested a children’s cookbook for Christmas. The Broccoli, Grape and Pasta Salad is one of their grandchildren’s favorite recipes.

The grandchildren inspired Kay to begin writing “The Tales of Sydney” children’s books. When granddaughter Emily was five years old and living in Birmingham, she asked her grandmother if she lived in a magical forest. “We lived in a Eufaula neighborhood with woods in the backyard and would see deer and an occasional fox run by,” Kay said. “To a child, Eufaula looked magical — like a storybook setting — and that inspired me.

“I wanted my grandchildren to know the history, architecture and wildlife of my hometown where their parents grew up.”

Her first book, “Sydney Tours Eufaula,” gives a glimpse of Southern architecture during the Spring Eufaula Pilgrimage. The plot follows Sydney, a Portuguese Water Dog, on an adventurous chase during the tour of homes with a boy who wears green shoes.

Kay’s friend, the late Anne Gardner, owned a Portuguese Water Dog named Sydney. Her husband, Dr. Jim Gardner, is a veterinarian, and they would take Sydney to Auburn games wearing an orange bandana. They took photos of her at Toomer’s Corner and posted them on Facebook.

“I thought a book featuring Sydney chasing a cat through antebellum houses during the Eufaula Pilgrimage would appeal to kids and teach them about the town,” said Kay.

After Kay began writing the first book about Sydney, she started working at Wallace Community College and set the book aside for a while. She met with Kathy Hamrick, a graphic artist, to ask if she would be interested in illustrating the book. Kathy agreed, and they began meeting to discuss the artwork.

“Since Kathy was willing to illustrate it, I was motivated to finish it,” Kay said, “We worked together and learned together. A friend knew how to merge the art and print and got it camera-ready for publishing. I wanted to publish it myself, thinking it would be my only book.”

In 2019, Kay held a book launch at Shorter Mansion with more than 100 people attending. The book was so popular Kay began writing other books about Sydney. She has written a fifth book titled “Sydney and the Runaway on Rabbit Island” that will be released this summer.

Her grandson Blake is the inspiration for the boy with the green shoes, while Kay’s granddaughter Emily inspired the character named Annanine in the second book.

The fourth book, “Sydney’s Adventures in Aubieland,” was released in 2024 and features adventures across the Auburn University campus with the Portuguese Water Dog and her friends.

“Sydney Tours Eufaula,” and “Sydney and the Christmas Star” each received a Maxwell Award from the Dog Writers Association of America for Best Series of Illustrations or Paintings. “Christmas Star” was also a finalist for Best Children’s Story.

“When I started,” Kay said, “I thought I would write one book. It has become more than I ever thought. Kathy’s watercolor illustrations complement the stories. We are planning for Sydney to have more adventures.”

The books are available at several places locally, including Auburn Oil Booksellers, Auburn Art and The Gallery on Railroad in Opelika. A website is currently being developed where the books can be purchased.

Check out Kay’s and Mark’s recipes and look for the “The Tales of Sydney” books for your children or grandchildren in local stores.

ALMOND AND CHEESE STUFFED CHICKEN

1/3 cup light garlic-and-herbs spreadable cheese (such as Boursin light)

1/4 cup toasted, chopped slivered almonds, divided

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, divided

4 (6-oz.) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tsp. butter

Combine spreadable cheese, 3 tbsps. almonds and 2 tbsps. chopped fresh parsley in a small bowl. Set aside.

Cut a horizontal slit through the thickest portion of each breast half to form a pocket. Stuff 1 1/2 tbsps. of the almond mixture into each pocket; secure each pocket with a wooden pick. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken to pan; cook 6 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from pan; cover and let stand 2 minutes. Top chicken with remaining 1 tbsp. almonds and 1 tbsp. parsley.

Makes four servings.

Chicken Casserole

This is one of the “Teller Recipes” that the Eufaula Bank and Trust Co. included in their monthly statements. Kay’s father worked at the bank and this was one of the most popular recipes.

4 cups cooked dice chicken (can use a rotisserie chicken)

1 cup raw rice (cook in chicken broth)

½ cup slivered almonds

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 onion, diced

1 tsp. salt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup diced celery

4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

Crushed potato chips, optional

Combine all ingredients except potato chips. Place mixture in a buttered casserole dish and refrigerate overnight. One hour before baking, sprinkle potato chips over top. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes until hot throughout. Serves 12.

Mark’s Dad’s Special Barbecue Sauce

2 cups ketchup

1 cup vinegar

4 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. tobacco sauce

2 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. mustard

Dash of red pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

1 stick butter, melted

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer until hot. Good served on chicken and pork.

Grouper Piccata

2 grouper filets

Seasoned Flour (for dredging, I usually season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and use whole wheat flour)

Olive oil (about 1-2 Tbsp. for the pan)

1/4 cup white wine

1 Tbsp. butter (you can use more)

Juice from a lemon

1-2 tsp. capers

For the fish:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Heat oil in nonstick, oven safe skillet. Season fish with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour. Shake off any excess flour, then place in skillet. Cook about 4 minutes on each side, till crispy golden brown.

Once fish is browned, add wine, lemon and butter to hot pan. Let simmer for about a minute or so.

Add capers.

Place skillet into oven. Cook for about 10 to15 minutes until fish looks flaky and sauce has thickened a bit.

Mark’s Lemonade

Juice of 8 lemons

2 cups sugar

1 gallon water

Mix lemon juice with sugar until sugar dissolves.

Add water and mix it all together.

Enjoy over ice.

For a different twist, puree a cup of strawberries and add to the lemonade.

Mark’s Crab and Shrimp Bisque

8 oz. crab meat

4 to 8 oz. small, cooked shrimp or other seafood

3 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

2 Tbsp. chopped celery

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups milk

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp. sherry wine

Begin by melting the butter using a Dutch oven or a large saucepan over a medium to low heat and allow the butter to melt slowly.

Then add chopped green onion and celery. Sauté, stirring until they are tender.

Blend the flour into the butter and vegetables until well incorporated. Continue cooking and stirring for approximately 2 minutes.

Using another saucepan, warm milk over medium heat. Slowly stir warmed milk into the mixture and continue cooking and stirring until it begins to thicken.

Add freshly ground black pepper, tomato paste and heavy cream.

You now have the base for the soup bisque.

Gently add crab meat, shrimp or other seafood and the sherry wine.

Chocolate Delight

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans, divided

Pinch of salt

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

16 oz. Cool Whip, divided

2 small boxes instant chocolate pudding

3 cups milk

For the crust, combine flour, butter, 1 cup of pecans and salt. Then press mixture into the bottom of a 13 9-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes until lightly brown. Cool completely.

Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Fold in half of the Cool Whip, then mix until combined. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly onto crust.

Mix pudding mixes and milk with an electric mixer until combined and mix on medium speed for two minutes. Spread chocolate mixture evenly onto cream cheese layer.

Spread remaining Cool Whip onto chocolate layer. Sprinkle remaining chopped pecans over top. Makes 12 servings.

Broccoli, Grape and Pasta Salad

1 cup chopped pecans

1 lb. fresh broccoli

1 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup diced red onion

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp. kosher salt

8 oz. bow-tie pasta, cooked

2 cups seedless red grapes, halved

8 cooked bacon slices, crumbled, optional

Bake pecans:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.

Step 2 Cook pasta

Prepare pasta according to package directions.

Step 3 Chop broccoli

Cut broccoli florets from stems and separate florets into small pieces using tip of a paring knife. Peel away tough outer layer of stems and finely chop stems.

Step 4 Make dressing:

Whisk together mayonnaise and next four ingredients in a large bowl.

Step 5 Combine ingredients

Add broccoli, hot cooked pasta and grapes and stir to coat.

Step 6 Chill pasta salad

Cover and chill 3 hours. Stir bacon and pecans into salad just before serving.

Pomodoro Sauce

Chef Eric Rivera

8 oz. shallots

16 oz. red onion

2 lbs. cherry tomatoes

2 lbs. beef steak tomatoes

2 lbs. plum tomatoes

32 oz. San Marzano tomatoes (not San Marzano style)

32 oz. tomato passata (puree)

Cooked pasta

In a large pot, sweat shallots, onion and olive oil.

Add fresh tomatoes and cook on medium heat for 30 minutes.

Add canned tomatoes and passata.

Cook for 3 hours on medium/low heat.

Before removing sauce, add salt to taste.

Process with stick blender and strain. Serve on pasta.

Shrimp and Cheese Grits with Mushrooms

Recipe is from Crook’s Corner restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

2 cups water

14 1/2 oz. can chicken broth

3⁄4 cup half-and-half

3⁄4 tsp. salt

1 cup regular grits (I used quick grits that worked fine.)

3⁄4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. butter

1⁄2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

1⁄4 tsp. white pepper

3 slices bacon

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

1⁄8 tsp. salt

1⁄4 cup flour

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1⁄2 cup sliced green onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 cup fat-free low-sodium chicken broth

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1⁄4 tsp. Tabasco sauce

Lemon wedges

Bring first four ingredients to a boil in a medium saucepan; gradually whisk in grits; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes or until thickened; add cheddar cheese and next four ingredients; set aside but keep warm.

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp; remove bacon and drain on paper towels, reserve 1 Tbsp. of drippings in skillet; crumble bacon and set aside.

Sprinkle shrimp with pepper and salt; dredge in flour.

Sauté mushrooms in hot drippings in skillet 5 minutes, or until tender; add green onions and sauté 2 minutes; add shrimp and garlic and sauté 2 minutes or until shrimp are lightly brown; stir in chicken broth, lemon juice and hot sauce and cook 2 more minutes, stirring to loosen browned bits from skillet.

Divide grits into four large, shallow soup bowls; divide shrimp mixture into four servings and place on top of grits; top each serving with crumbled bacon and serve with lemon wedges.

Faye’s Gingerbread Cookies

1 cup butter (2 sticks), melted

1 cup sugar

1 cup molasses (Grandma’s Original Molasses)

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

5½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cloves

½ tsp. nutmeg

Mix all ingredients together. You will need to get your hands in the dough to properly mix it up.

Roll dough to desired thickness (1/4 inch or so) and use cookie cutters or a knife to make any shape you desire. Bake cookies at 350 degrees for around 10 minutes. Carefully watch as thinner cookies will get crunchy and burn quickly. Thicker cuts will be more like bread and could take an extra minute or so. You can experiment with a single cookie to get the baking time correct.