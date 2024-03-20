OPINION —

Back in 1990, when I was a first year English teacher in LaGrange, Georgia, money was tight, to say the least. After paying my rent, car payment, utilities, groceries, gas, etc., my wallet echoed.

My sweet parents helped me out a lot, and since I was a Mama’s girl, I went home to Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals) pretty much every weekend. As Daddy said, “Homesickness is the worst sickness of all.”

One Sunday afternoon when I was leaving to return to LaGrange, Daddy joked, “Barbara, check her bags. She’s leaving with more than she brought. See if she’s taking a lamp or my shoes with her.”

Daddy was only exaggerating a little bit. Mama would send me off with care packages to help me through the week. One Sunday, as I was driving down Scott Road, where my parents’ home was, I suddenly realized that I’d left the chili and crackers that Mama had packed for me. I immediately turned around to go get Mama’s food gift. Hey, that was a supper I didn’t have to buy or cook, after all.

Thank the Good Lord, those first lean years got better, due in part to former Governor Zell Miller’s teacher raises; we received six percent raises four years in a row. That made my salary soar, and I was extremely grateful.

Also, throughout my life, God has greatly blessed me, so money isn’t as scarce as it was in the old days. However, since I’m older, I like to think that I’m at least a little better with money, so I do like to find a great bargain, and recently, I found one.

Awhile back, Mike and I met our good friends Jack and William at Sabor a Mexico Mexican Grill, a restaurant located at 2212 Frederick Road in Opelika in the former El Patron building.

My two years of Spanish unfortunately failed me, so I had to look up what the restaurant’s name meant in English: Flavor of Mexico. Mexico was easy, but not Sabor.

Sabor a Mexico, which opened late last year, is locally owned by Cesar Compos, who also owns El Patron. The restaurant’s interior was warm and inviting. Also, Eva, our server, was wonderful, being so helpful and patient.

Sabor a Mexico is very inexpensive and has specials on Monday-Friday. Since we dined on a Monday, Jack, William, and I chose that day’s special, fajitas for just $9.50. Also, Monday’s special comes with a free cheese dip, and it was fabulous. I tried hard to cut back on my usual

dripping. This was Jack and William’s third Monday in a row to dine at the restaurant, so they really love it.

Mike decided to try the two beef burritos. Conversation slowed considerably as we dug into our meals. Oh, my two times. Everything was delicious as well as economical, which is very important in these inflationary times.

Sabor a Mexico’s rest of the week specials are as follows: Tuesday: street tacos meal with a free sweet tea; Wednesday: nachos supreme or fajita quesadilla; Thursday: burrito California or pollo loco; Friday: wings.

Besides weekly specials, Sabor a Mexico offers diners an extensive menu of appetizers, sandwiches, pasta and salads, nachos, burritos, tacos, enchiladas, off the grill items, seafood and Mexican dinners. Also, the restaurant has lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit Sabor a Mexico soon; you’ll be glad you did.

Sabor a Mexico Mexican Grill is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sabor a Mexico Mexican Grill makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.