The walk of life — part one

Paul’s letters often fall into a basic, two-part division. The first part is theology while the second is about turning theology into biography. Paul follows this pattern in Ephesians with the first three chapters focusing on teaching and the last three on living. Paul could reach up into the heavens on different subjects, but he was also down-to-earth in terms of practicality. That’s why his letters are so helpful — they have the balance we need in our lives.

As Paul turns to practical matters in 4:1— how to make his glorious words of chapter 1-3 become flesh in our lives — much of what he has to say turns on the word “walk.” This is much clearer in the ESV which consistently translates peripatēsai as walk (2:2, 10, 4:1, 17, 5:2, 8, 15), while the NIV translates it that way only in 5:2, choosing to use “live” in the other places.

“Live” is a fine translation in a general sort of way, but “walk” is much more distinctive. It’s the difference between saying someone is “drinking” their coffee versus saying they are “sipping” it. There’s something simple yet sublime in thinking about our discipleship in terms of walking. Walking is something everyone does, so it’s an easy idea to translate to our spiritual life. As a metaphor it roots the Christian life in staying on our feet and putting one foot in front of the other.

We are to walk in a manner worthy of our calling (4:1). The one who had fully expounded upon grace in 2:8-10 had absolutely no hesitation whatsoever in stressing the importance of disciples walking in a worthy manner. We are not to trivialize or minimize our calling. While this applies to all aspects of living for Christ, Paul specifically develops walking worthily in regard to the Ephesians engaging in unity promoting attitudes and behaviors. “Be completely humble and gentle, be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace (v. 2-3 NIV). Notice the intensifiers: “be completely humble” and “make every effort” — there’s nothing halfway about the effort we are to put forth. God has brought us together into the body of Christ and what He has joined together no one is to separate.

This is a strong rebuke against the practice of “church hopping.” The church is like a family and in healthy families you don’t leave when you run into challenging personalities, problems or things don’t go exactly as you’d like them to — you double down and allow God to grow you. When the church at Rome was going through some growing pains because of their diversity, Paul didn’t tell the Jews and Gentiles to split and form their own congregations. They were to be the church and work things out.

The unity we possess through being one in the body of Christ is not some-thing we accomplished. It doesn’t belong to us. It is the Spirit’s unity, and we are to recognize it, respect it, rejoice in it and protect it.

