Spring Sports are Underway

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

WRESTLING

The Opelika wrestling team finished runner-up in the AHSAA 7A Super Sectionals in Mobile. Ten of Twelve Bulldog wrestlers advanced to the AHSAA State Wrestling Championship at Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Thursday through Saturday.

Trell Anderson, Brady Campbell and Kyle Epperson won their respective weight class at the Sectionals. Brayden Wilson finished second, Tommie Johnson, KK Howell and Brandon Wilson placed third, Trace Gaither was 4th while Derrick Hoyett and Calvin Fenn finished fifth.

SPRING SPORTS START

Opelika’s girls’ soccer team (3-0) shutout Eufaula 10-0 last week. The following five combined for the 10-goals: Scarlet Posadas (3), Maelee Story (3), Skylar Harris (2), Belinda Giron, and Karly Phatsadavong. Keeper Alex DeSantos shutout the lady Tigers of EHS. The girl’s roster is below.

Aimee Alcantara, Senior

Isabella Brandwein, Junior

Nehemias Chen, Junior

Daphne Cruz, Senior

Maricela Cruz, Senior

Julie Free, Sophomore

Susan Gaston, Senior

Belinda Giron, Junior

Katy Gomez, Sophomore

Skylar Harris, Junior

Jordin Henderson, Sophomore

Kameryn McDaniel, Sophomore

Hannah Norris, Senior

Dolores Pascual, Sophomore

Karly Phatsadavong, Sophomore

Penelope Posadas, Sophomore

Scarlet Posadas, Senior

Martha Story, Freshman

Breann Swanson, Senior

Dolores Tomas, Sophomore

April Vega Sanchez, Junior

Bailey Ward, Sophomore

Alejandra Desanto, Senior

BOYS SOCCER

The OHS boys Soccer team dropped to 0-2-1 on the season after tying Eufaula 0-0 last week. Foster Hulsey made countless saves in goal to secure a shutout for the Dawgs. Team memebers are:

John Ambrocio, Senior

Wade Awbrey, Senior

Dexter Baker Jr., Sophomore

Reese Beasley, Freshman

Joshua Beltran, Sophomore

Dax Campbell, Sophomore

Jake Campbell, Junior

David Cruz, Sophomore

Blaze Cutcher, Senior

Giovanni De Leon, Senior

Zavier Dowdell, Junior

Kenneth Frazier, Senior

Zyon Henderson, Junior

Alexander Lopez, Junior

Guillermo Lopez, Junior

Kelvin Lopez Godinez, Jr.

Bryan McEntire, Junior

Eduardo Moran, Senior

Pramode Phengsiri, Senior

Rigo Ramirez, Sophomore

Adolfo Ramos, Freshman

Tristan Tatum, Junior

Brayden Vasquez, Senior

Freddie Vasquez, Senior

Nolen Wilson, Senior

GOLF

The Golf teams opened the 2024 season by sweeping Valley (99-111) at Point University Golf Club in Lanett. The following were the scores for OHS.

Paige Bales 43

Allie Prescott 43

Molly Anderson 56

Kaylin Ward 56.

The golf team roster:

Molly Anderson, Senior

Paige Bales, Senior

Emily Gaberlavage, Fr.

Karly Phatsadavong, Sophomore

Allie Prescott, Senior

Kaylin Ward, Senior

The Bulldog Boys Golf Team defeated Valley 159–139 at Point University Golf Club on Thursday to open the season. Evan Henderson shot a 41 on nine holes to finish first, Cater Nesse fired a 41, Kyle Epperson and Bennet Young both shot 48 , Jimmy Fenn 50, and Jacob Anderson 55.

The following is a list of OHS golfers.

Jacob Anderson,Sophomore

Kyle Epperson, Junior

James Fenn, Sophomore

Kenneth Frazier, Senior

Roman Gagliano, Senior

Evan Henderson, Junior

Bryan McEntire, Junior

Carter Neese, Sophomore

Pramode Phengsiri, Senior

Elijah Rose, Freshman

Nolen Wilson, Senior

Bennett Young, Sophomore

TENNIS

The OHS girls and boys Tennis teams is off to 4-1 starts. The girls beat Pike Road (7-2), Wetumpka (7-2) beat Sylacauga (9-0) and BRHS (9-0) and lost to Hilcrest (4-5). The boys team beat AUM (5-4), Wetumpka (9-0), Tuscaloosa (8-1) and Benjamin Russell (9-0).

Boys:

Paxton Blackburn, Sophomore

Jake Caldwell, Sophomore

Van Click, Sophomore

Drue Gagliano, Junior

Roman Gagliano, Senior

Anderson Melnick, 8th

Connor Mullins, Junior

Devam Patel, Senior

Myles Tatum, Sophomore

Jacob Wood, Senior

Girls:

Emma Brown, Sophomore

Sarah Bush, Senior

Lila Cook, Freshman

Stella George, Junior

Maddie Hankins, Junior

Addison Kemp, Junior

Avery Massey, Sophomore

Mary Cara Montel, Sophomore

Presley Mullins, Sophomore

Kinsley Norton, Freshman

Shirley Pugh, Senior

Joanne Smith T, Junior

Lily Williams, Sophomore

SOFTBALL

The Lady Bulldog Softball team opens the regular season, Thursday Feb. 15, at Beauregard starting at 5 p.m. Following is the roster:

Emily Birmingham, Sophomore

Mylee Bordeaux, Sophomore

Braelynn Brooks, Sophomore

Katelyn Foley, Junior

Kali Harper, Junior

Katie Harrelson, Junior

Kristen Hickman, Freshman

Hannah Holley, Sophomore

Katie Johnson, Junior

Jade Jones, Junior

Erin Kemp, Freshman

Alyson Lee, Sophomore

Aleah McKenzie, Senior

Cailyn Morgan, Sophomore

Kaiden Sallie, Freshman

Jasmine Smith, Sophomore

Kennedy Soltau, Sophomore

Alaina Thomas, Freshman

Jancyn Thompson, Junior

Jamiah Williams, Senior

MacKenzie Young, Senior

BASEBALL

The Baseball Bulldogs open the season Thursday with a doubleheader against Russell County starting at 4:30 p.m. The roster is below.

Tristian Arnold, Junior

Caden Blair, Senior

Judson Cherry, Junior

Slade Clayton, Junior

Russell Copous, Senior

Logan Elkins, Senior

Davis Ford, Junior

Brodie Jones, Junior

Jackson Kilcrease, Senior

Parker Kilcrease, Senior

James Lovelace, Senior

Ethan Phipps, Sophomore

Sawyer Rollins, Sophomore

Jonathan Landon Rudd,

Sophomore

Jordan Waits, Sophomore

Culventae White, Senior

AREA BASKETBALL SUMMARY

Boys

The Lee-Scott Academy boys Basketball team (27-5) won the 3A State Championship after beating Bessemer 64-57 in the championship game Friday night at the Crossplex in Montgomery. LSA led all four quarters and outscored Bessemer three out of four quarters: first quarter 20/18, second quarter 14/11, tied 10/10 after third quarter and won the fourth quarter 20-18. Three Warrior players scored double-digits and made All-Tournament team. Sophomore Haiden “Shooter” Harper led the Warriors with 28-points, five rebounds and two assists. Senior Ben Aldridge scored 10-points, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded five assists, and freshman Barrett Cook added 11 points. Parker P. Wright, Tyler Kennedy, Chapman Harris, Wyatt Whatley and Owen Gibson played major roles in the win.

The Warriors won their fourth AISA basketball State Championship with a team that went a bunch of adversity. LSA started the season hot and continued through middle of January when two players went down with injuries, senior Ben Aldridge and sophomore Parks Myers. Aldridge, one of two seniors on the team and the leader on the court, missed six games while Myers missed two games. The Warriors dropped four out of five games without Aldridge and dropped from number one seed to the number three seed in the Region Tournament. Aldridge and all the team were healthy when they beat Valliant Cross in the semifinals of the Region tournament. After the game, Harper was not feeling well and eventually underwent surgery the day of the Region championship game. Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood in the Region Tournament for the fourth time this season. The Warriors played the final two games with all players on the roster. CONGRATULATIONS!

Girls

Lee-Scott’s varsity girls palyed Glenwood for the AISA State Championship game and came up short. The Gators won 45-36.

Takayla Davis was named the Glenwood Player of the Game.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.