Getting to know coach Bryan Moore

OPINION —

Opelika Schools Superintendent Dr Farrell Seymore introduced Bryan Moore as the new OHS head football coach.

The process began after Seymore fired head football coach Erik Speakman on Nov. 2.

Seymore chose to take his time to hire a “proven head coach” with a winning record.

Moore appeared “On the Mark” radio show last Friday morning to talk about Opelika and his family’s decision to take the Opelika job.

Moore opened the interview by saying it is an honor to be the head coach at Opelika.

“I’m home,” he said.

Moore talked about his journey to be the head coach at OHS. He followed his heart and applied for the head coach position at Eufaula when he was 29. His leap of faith proved to be beneficial for him and his family.

Moore went 26-9 in three seasons, then Jasper High School enticed him to take its head job, where Moore guided the Vikings to a 22-3 record in two seasons.

Hartselle offered Moore an offer he could not refuse and he moved the family in 2020. Four years later, Moore is leaving after a 38-9 record in four seasons to return to Opelika. In nine seasons as head coach, Moore’s teams have advanced to the playoffs every year.

Moore feels like taking other the head coaching jobs prepared him to lead a top-tier 7A School in Alabama. Being a head coach at three different schools gives Moore a broader prospective for being a better head coach.

Moore started working on his schedule the night he was introduced as head coach. The region schedule is completed (see below) but Opelika must have three non-region games to have a 10-game schedule.

It appears OHS could play Benjamin Russell as one of the three non-region games ,although nothing is official. Opelika has talked with other high schools including Beauregard and high schools in the Montgomery area, but Moore has not released his final schedule of the 2024 season.

Moore will officially start as head coach on Jan. 3.

He will meet all the current players including visits in the home of seniors.

Moore will interview each assistant coach on staff as he evaluates the football program before putting together his staff.

He has made no comment on who will remain on staff or if/ when he will add new staff members.

“I have a lot of work to do including evaluating the entire program, top-to-bottom,” Moore said.

Moore plans to restart the booster club that went away when Erik Speakman took over the program.

“It is very important for me to go and meet every corporate sponsor and continue to raise money by asking new business and people to help Opelika Athletics” he said.

Moore spent most of Saturday reaching out to boosters while balancing family time.

He and oldest son Parker, age 13, will start at OHS on Jan. 3.

Lindsey and their younger two sons will move to Opelika following the end of the school year in May.

The Moores must sell their house and business in Hartselle, buy a house in Opelika and move the family.

REGION FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Opelika’s new region schedule is out: The Bulldogs will open the Region with rival Auburn Sept. 6 at Duck Samford Stadium.

Sept. 13: JAG, at home (H)

Sept. 28: Smiths Station (H)

Oct. 4: at Dothan

Oct. 11: Enterprise (H)

Oct. 19: Central (H) and

Oct. 26: Carver Senior High.

OHS BASKETBALL

The Lady Bulldogs (7-7) split a pair of games last week, beating Barbour County 74-42 and losing to Eufaula, 46-40.

Naomi Whack led OHS with a season high 27-points, followed by 11 from sister Monica and 10 points from Tyra Pitts.

Against Eufaula Whack scored 11 points and teammate Jordyn Cobb added 10 points.

Opelika High boys team beat Booker T Washington and Handley last week.

JT Hollaway led the Dogs with 18-points, followed by 10 from DJ Harris and Brady McNally. Trinon Manor and Caurdae Wright added 9 points apiece.

The Bulldogs ended the break with a 72-61 win over Handley. Brady McNally led with a season high 24 points. Jaxson Freeman added 15 while Wright chipped in with 13 points.

OHS Lady Bulldogs play Briawood Christian Friday (Dec. 29) in the Thompson High Tournament at 1:30 p.m.

The girls will host Lanett Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mainstreet Gym inside OHS.

The varsity boys team will host Lovejoy High School, Friday Dec. 29 in a rare early start at 11:30 a.m.

The Dogs host Lanett Jan. 3 and Smiths Station Jan. 5, at Mainstreet Gym in OHS. Tipoff for the varsity boys is set for 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

The OHS Wrestling team participated in the Homewood Holiday Scamble last week.

The following is a list of the Dog wrestlers and points scored:

106# Aldolfo Ramos 10th place with 5 points

126# Derrick Hoyett 8th place with 22 points

132# Evan Decker 12th place with 2 points

138# Brayden Wilson first place with 51.5 points

144# Denarvious Anderson first place with 48 points

150# Tyrese Pitts third place

150 # Trace Gaither 5th place with 31.5 points

165# Tommie Johnson 4th place when 31 points

175# Recavien Howell 4th place with 30 points

190# Hunter Welborn 12th

215# Thomas Fen placed 9th with 6 points.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.