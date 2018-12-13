Smiths Station City Council adjusts city’s planning commission meeting time

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The Smiths Station City Council approved an amendment to the meeting times of the city’s planning commission during last Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Held on the first Tuesday of each month, the planning commission’s meeting times will be scaled back 30 minutes, with the work session starting at 6 p.m. E.S.T. and regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. E.S.T.

“Prior to this administration, they didn’t have a work session, which is now much needed for some of the things they have to deal with. 7 p.m. is extremely late, and see no problem with this going forward,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland.

Another change for the planning commission was the appointment of City Clerk Scott Johnston to the city’s planning commission as an administrative official. He will make his first appearance as a commission member at their January meeting.

The council also approved a resolution increasing the amount of petty cash kept at the Smiths Station Government Center. Copeland and Chief Financial Officer Shelby Branton reported that they are expecting an influx of business permit purchases during the next few weeks.

In other business, the council:

approved a resolution for the funding of the city’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony that was held Dec. 4

approved a resolution setting a holiday schedule for city operations in 2019

heard updates on the progress of the soon-to-be-completed employee handbook.

The Smiths Station City Council meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, with a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. E.S.T. and regular meeting at 6 p.m. E.S.T. Their meetings are held in the council chambers of the Smiths Station Government Center which is located at 2336 Lee Road 430. For more information, visit smithsstational.gov or call 334-297-8771.