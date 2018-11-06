‘#SHOPLOCAL Holiday Market’ planned for Nov. 17

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Those looking to purchase authentic, handmade gifts for their loved ones this Christmas need look no further than the “#SHOPLOCAL Holiday Market” Nov. 17 and 18 at J&M Bookstore in downtown Auburn.

The event is an extension of the “The Local Market” housed in the bookstore, which features a wide array of handcrafted or homemade items, including picture or portrait frames from Opelika’s Chirpwood Art Gallery, clothing, coffee, soaps, leather products, pottery and more. Most of the market’s 80 makers live locally in Auburn or Lee County.

According to J&M Inventory Manager Ben Duncan, these makers will have Christmas-themed items for sale during the market.

“People can do all their Christmas shopping here. There are some unique items for sale here that you can’t find anywhere, and they are made by local artisans,” Duncan said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 334-887-7007. The bookstore is located at 115 S. College St.