Railroad Investments Group opens office in downtown Opelika

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Partnering with clients to help them reach their financial destination is the goal of Railroad Investments Group in downtown Opelika.

Opened in October by Opelika residents Blake Henry and Laurel Callaway, the Raymond James affiliate serves clients ranging from businesses and individuals to nonprofits.

“When we partner with folks, we view ourselves as the conductor that’s going to help people get to where they want to go safely and efficiently. And the way we do that is typical banking and financial products, like stocks, bonds, mutual funds for saving and investing,” Henry said.

Both Henry and Callaway have deep Opelika ties.

Henry, an Indiana native, attended Auburn University and graduated in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and later received a master’s degree in banking from the Barrett School of Banking. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial planning field.

Callaway is a lifelong Opelika resident. Daughter of Piedmont Fertilizer President Carson Jackson, she worked for several years in her family’s business after graduating from Birmingham-Southern before starting a career in financial planning.

Henry and Callaway said they are thrilled to operate their own business in Opelika’s thriving downtown and be accessible to their clients.

“We’re enjoying the personal freedom to do things the way we see is in our client’s best interest. We’re truly able to customize instead of going with a lot of prepackaged options and be able to sit down with folks,” Henry said.

With a staff of four people, both Henry and Callaway said they look forward to growing and expanding their clientele base in the future.

RIG’s hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 334-748-9999. The business is located at 208 S. 8th St.