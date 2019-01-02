Opelika native Dallas Dorsey to perform with Marde Brooks Jan. 12 at Dock’s in Valley

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Local musicians Dallas Dorsey and Marde Brooks will perform at Dock’s Jan. 12 from 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. E.S.T.

Both artists are respected guitarists and known for their rich, soulful vocals.

Dorsey, an Opelika native, is fresh off the release of his second album, a self-titled EP that contains five tracks. With his music falling into the “alternative country” category, a review on alternativeaddiction.com describes Dorsey’s latest effort as having “ a lot going for it. Really, Dorsey has a lot going for him. His guitar, vocals, and song writing are all great and his style his pretty unique too. It’s kind of like Will Hoge, with less angst and a lighter vocal. Dorsey does a tremendous job with this EP. Country or alt-country, whatever you want to call it, it’s worth listening to. “

The restaurant is located at 9883 Lee Road 379 in Valley.