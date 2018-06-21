Opelika High School names new head baseball coach

Special to the Opelika Observer

Zach Blatt, current assistant baseball coach at Opelika High School and former member of the Auburn University baseball team, has been named as OHS’s new head baseball coach.

“Opelika High School welcomes Coach Zach Blatt as our new head varsity baseball coach. Coach Blatt has proven to be a valuable asset to our students and community over his career,” said OHS Principal Dr. Farrell Seymore. “His experience in developing players at the high school level, his unique understanding of our community’s baseball tradition, and his ability to connect with our athletes is consistent with the expectations of Opelika baseball. We look forward to our program’s continued athletic and academic excellence under his leadership.”

Blatt has been the assistant baseball coach since 2013 and has been in charge of strength and conditioning for both the baseball and football programs for several years. He has also served as an assistant varsity football coach since 2016.

OHS Athletic Director Mike Pugh said that Blatt’s strong work ethic and energy will be beneficial for the program moving forward.

“Coach Blatt is a very hard working, high energy coach that is going to be very successful for many years to come. I am very excited to have him as our head baseball coach and look forward to working with him.”

Blatt graduated from Opelika High School in 2008, earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Auburn University in 2013, and a masters degree in physical education from Auburn University in 2014. He and his wife Kristin attend First Baptist Church Opelika.