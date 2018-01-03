Observer welcomes in 2018 with changes

By Observer Staff

The Opelika Observer has undergone some recent changes in its ownership and staff.

Michelle Key is the Observer’s new owner and editor. She took over as editor in early August, and finalized the acquisition of ownership of the paper in mid-December.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter of my time with the Observer. We have some exciting things in the works that will give our readers and advertisers more options,” Key said.

Following Rebekah Martin’s departure to the Hartselle Enquirer in late November, Staff Reporter Morgan Bryce was promoted to the position of associate editor. He will continue reporting, writing and assisting with the overall layout and design of the paper.

Shawn Kirkpatrick joins the Observer’s editorial staff. She will focus on meeting coverage, reporting, sales and layout and design.

The sales team of Jack Jackson, Doug Horn and Woody Ross, along with staff photographer Robert Noles, remains intact.

The Observer has also relocated from its old location at 225 S. Eighth St. into the Collaboration Station, located at 216 S. Eighth St. The office is diagonally across the street from the previous location.

For more information about the Observer and its mission, call (334) 749-8003 or visit www.opelikaobserver.com.