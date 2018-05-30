Observer receives five awards in APA’s ‘Better Newspaper Contest’

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Select winners of the 2018 Alabama Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest” were announced last Friday by Dee Ann Campbell, chairwoman of the contest committee.

Sixty-two state newspapers submitted 2,129 entries for the annual contest, which was judged by members of the Virginia Press Association. Articles and photos by Observer staff brought home five awards, with more possible at the APA Summer Convention July 21 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Following is a list of awards won by the Observer:

• 1st place for best news headline, “Keepin’ It Reel,” by Rachel King

• 2nd place for best best local sports column, “Alabama withdraws Myers’s scholarship offer,” by sports columnist D. Mark Mitchell

• 2nd place for best sports photo, “Tim Hudson pitches for Miracle League,” by Robert Noles

• 3rd place for best news photo, “Auburn Beats Bama,” by Robert Noles

• 3rd place best photo essay, “Flashy Fourth,” by Robert Noles and Rebekah Martin.

Owner Michelle Key, who assumed ownership of the Observer in January, said she believes that these awards are symbolic of the hard work and effort that the Observer staff has always strived for.

“I believe that every single person that contributes to the Observer, from interns to editor, diligently strive to make our readers and our community proud of our publication,” Key said.

For more information about the APA contest, visit www.alabamapress.org.