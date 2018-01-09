Obituaries: Beth Irwin

Beth Erwin

Mrs. Beth Erwin, age 85, of Opelika, Alabama went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2017. She was born in West Columbia, Texas and lived most of her life in Pasadena, Texas. She was devoted to singing in the choir and volunteering within the church.

Mrs. Erwin is survived by her sister, Rubylene (Herman) Musgrove of Texas; son, Matthew (Melissa) Erwin; daughter, Becky (Jeff) Thornton; and grandchildren: Rhonda Erwin, Luke Erwin, Ryan Thornton and Katie Thornton.

A memorial service was held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, AL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity UMC Choir, 800 Second Ave., Opelika, AL or First United Methodist Church Choir, 1062 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, Texas 77504.