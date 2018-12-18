IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM G. COPELAND, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2018-C-093

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary of the Estate of WILLIAM G. COPELAND, deceased, having been granted to WILLIAM E. COPELAND on the 5th day of December 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present such claims within the time allowed by law, or the same will be forever barred.

WILLIAM E. COPELAND

Legal Run 12/19/18, 12/26/18 & 01/02/2019