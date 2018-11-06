Local Air Force recruits participate in volunteer project at Opelika’s Restore

By Robert Noles

Photojournalist

Recruiters Sgt. Cody Coker and Sgt. Brandon Jones helped 27 recruits conduct a service project at Restore in Opelika last month. The recruits were from the Auburn-Opelika recruiting area, ranging from Alex City to Tuskegee, Union Springs to Lagrange.

Under the delayed- entry program, a recruit has up to 12 months to complete the program. During that time, Coker and Jones work with them to get them ready for basic training and do community service projects.

Community service is one facet that the U.S. Air Force likes to be concerted effort, as long as it gives back to the community.