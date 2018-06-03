Letter to the Editor: Keep Harris as coroner

To The Citizens of Lee County,

It is with the highest honor to recommend Bill Harris for the position of Lee County Coroner. Bill and I have worked together to help families facing traumatic situations for the past seven years. In

this time, Bill has always conducted himself as a professional. The level of care provided to the people of Lee County through his position as coroner sets an example for his colleagues. His knowledge of death investigation is of high value to those he works with. Bills role as President of the Alabama Coroners Association demonstrates his dedication to the continuous improvement of his profession. Conclusively, I can whole-heartedly endorse Bill Harris for the continued position as Lee County Coroner. Please contact me if you wish to discuss my recommendation further.

Sincerely,

Stuart Frandsen