Inaugural ‘Christmas Ball’ Nov. 29 will benefit cancer center construction

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The East Alabama Medical Center Foundation’s inaugural “Christmas Ball” will be held Nov. 29 at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the construction of the hospital’s new “E.L. Spencer Jr. and Ruth Priester Spencer Cancer Center” which is slated to open in spring 2019.

During the event, there will be live and silent auctions, as well as “Fund-A-Need,” an additional fundraising component of the ball that will be led by Opelika businessman and Alabama State Sen. Randy Price. Live auction items available include a trip to London, a cruise to the Greek Isles, a trip to Napa Valley, private dinner for 10 people at the AUHCC and a monthly flower arrangement package by C.Wayman Floral & Events.

All sponsorships and general tickets were sold in advance during the summer. More than 400 people are expected to attend according to event organizers.

The new center will be located at 2501 Village Professional Drive in Opelika. Nearly 60,000 sq. ft. in size, it will be four times larger than the size of the current Cancer Center of East Alabama, which opened in 1992.

Among the amenities at the new facility will be two linear accelerators, 28 regular infusion therapy chairs, 18 exam rooms, a pharmacy, a boutique, four conference rooms, a resource library and a chapel.

For more information about the foundation and its efforts or the center’s construction progress, visit www.eamc.org or www.eamcfoundation.org.