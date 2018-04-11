IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2016- 900450

MARY LEE CALLAWAY, Plaintiff,

v. 36 ACRES OF LAND being all of the NW

3/4 of the NW 1/4 except four acres across the East side of said 1/4, of section 11, township 18 and range 24. Said four acres belonging to Lizzie Borders. The intention being to convey to grantees herein that certain tract of land conveyed to grantor herein by the Bank of Tuskegee as liquidating agent for the Merchants & Farmers Bank on March 31, 1932, as referred to in said conveyance as being the land formerly mortgaged by Ida Joiner to

the Merchants & Farmers Bank and being

designated in said conveyance as parcels Numbers one and two, whether correctly described in this conveyance or not.

As recorded in the Official Records of Lee County, Alabama in Book 246 Page 201;

CYNTHIA CALLAWAY, JONATHAN L.

CALLAWAY; MARY LOIS

HARDNETT; MELVIN CALLAWAY;

ELIZABETH CALLAWAY; JOHN

OTTIS CALLAWAY; VIOLET

CALLAWAY; IKE CALLAWAY;

YOLANDA CALLAWAY; ZANNIE

KIRT; JOSIE LEE BROOKINS; ETHEL

MAE POPE; LEGINIA CHANDLER;

AMETRICE CLARK; TYWANNA

WAGNOR; SADIE SWANSON;

GWENDOLYN WAGNOR; CYNTHIA

CALLAWAY; WILLIAM CALLAWAY;

TENISHA CALLAWAY; LASHARLA

CALLAWAY; CLARENCE

CALLAWAY; PRISCILLA

STRICKLAND; THEODUS

CALLAWAY;

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SUCCESSORS OR

ASSIGNS OF: MACK CALLAWAY;

WILLIE MAE CALLAWAY; WILLIE

MACK CALLAWAY; OTTIS

CALLAWAY; ARTIS CALLAWAY;

ROSELEE WAGNOR; HENRY

CALLAWAY; MELVIN CALLAWAY;

ELIZABETH CALLAWAY; AND/OR

JOHN OTTIS CALLAWAY; and, ANY UNKNOWN PERSONS OR

ENTITIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST

IN THE LAND AS DESCRIBED ABOVE;

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of March, 2018, an Amended Complaint was

filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties

to the action: MARY LEE CALLAWAY, plaintiff, and as defendants, CYNTHIA CALLAWAY, JONATHAN L. CALLAWAY; MARY LOIS HARDNETT; MELVIN

CALLAWAY; ELIZABETH CALLAWAY; JOHN OTTIS CALLAWAY; VIOLET

CALLAWAY; IKE CALLAWAY; YOLANDA CALLAWAY; ZANNIE KIRT; JOSIE LEE

BROOKINS; ETHEL MAE POPE; LEGINIA CHANDLER; AMETRICE CLARK;

TYWANNA WAGNOR; SADIE SWANSON; GWENDOLYN WAGNOR; CYNTHIA

CALLAWAY; WILLIAM CALLAWAY; TENISHA CALLAWAY; LASHARLA

CALLAWAY; CLARENCE CALLAWAY; PRISCILLA STRICKLAND; THEODUS

CALLAWAY; MACK CALLAWAY; WILLIE MAE CALLAWAY; WILLIE MACK

CALLAWAY; OTTIS CALLAWAY; ARTIS CALLAWAY; ROSELEE WAGNOR; HENRY

CALLAWAY; MELVIN CALLAWAY; ELIZABETH CALLAWAY; AND, JOHN OTTIS

CALLAWAY and their heirs or devisees, if deceased, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and who may have claim of

some right, title, or interest in and to the property described as follows:

36 acres of land being all of the NW 3/4 of the NW 1/4 except four acres

across the East side of said 1/4, of section 11, township 18 and range 24. Said

four acres belonging to Lizzie Borders. The intention being to convey to

grantees herein that certain tract of land conveyed to grantor herein by the

Bank of Tuskegee as liquidating agent for the Merchants & Farmers Bank on March 31, 1932, as referred to in said conveyance as being the land

formerly mortgaged by Ida Joiner to the Merchants & Farmers Bank and

being designated in said conveyance as parcels Numbers one and two,

whether correctly described in this conveyance or not.

As recorded in the Official Records of Lee County, Alabama in Book 246

Page 201.

All person having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise

respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last publication

of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being

intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

DONE this the _________ day of ___________, 2018.

Mary B. Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Prepared by:

BRETT A. SMITH, ESQ.

HUFF SMITH LAW, LLC

369 South College Street

Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 329-5596

Attorney for Plaintiff

Legal Run 4/11, 4/18, 4/25 & 5/2/2018