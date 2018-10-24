Harris to run as a write-in candidate against LaGrand

Special to the

Longtime Lee County politician John Andrew Harris is running as a write-in candidate for the Lee County Commission’s District 5 race v. fellow Democrat Richard LaGrand.

As an incumbent of the office, Harris said if elected that he plans to fully dedicate himself to ongoing improvements that the citizens of Lee County need.

Harris helped re-introduce the Industrial Development Board for Lee County, which helped repave several roads in the area that were formerly dirt.

With a background as a small business and career in education spanning more than three decades, Harris describes him as a candidate like no other regarding his work ethic and integrity.

In 1990, Harris served as Mayor Pro- Tem for the Opelika City Council. He has also been honored and recognized by many organizations for his achievements, character and integrity.

He is a 2016 Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, contributed as Doug Jones’ campaign manager in Lee and Russell Counties and most recently was awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award from the Dreamday Foundation.

Other recognitions include:

• 1986 – Community Service Award from Alpha Kappa Alpha

• 1995 – Outstanding and dedicated service for 16 years of service from the City Government of Lee County Alabama from the Association of County Commissions

• 2000 – Outstanding Leadership Service to his community from the Zuber Federation Club

• 2002 – Outstanding leadership and service as a “history maker” as the first African American elected to the Opelika City Council on behalf of Ferguson Chapel CME Church

• 2004 – Alabama Council Partnership of Lee County

• 2007 – Distinguished Men Award

• 2008 – Get Out and Vote, Excellence in Leadership and Dedication for extraordinary service on behalf of the Lee County Democratic Party

• 2014 – Top County Performers, Voter Registration Drive awards on behalf of the Alabama Voter Registration Alliance.

Harris is a father of seven adult children and an active member of St. Luke AME Church.