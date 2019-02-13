Circles of Opelika to host poverty simulation Saturday at Southern Union

Special to the Opelika Observer

Circles of Opelika will host a poverty simulation Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. –

noon at Southern Union in the Southern Room.

The Poverty Simulation is an empathy training is designed to give participants a “glimpse” into navigating community resources from a needs-based perspective. This training is open to the community and

sure to be a memorable experience.

Circles of Opelika is the only program of its kind in our area and is modeled after a national program, Circles USA. Circles USA is based on years of research and in addition to working with individuals and families, it works to address systemic causes contributing to poverty. Poverty is a concern of the entire community and it will take the

entire community to address the concern. Together, we can have a substantial impact in Opelika.

Circles of Opelika is a poverty-reduction program whose mission is to inspire and equip families and communities to end poverty.

“Our goal is to employ long-term solutions v. short-term fixes leading to economic stability.”

This is accomplished through training and partnering with individuals that will serve as “allies” to assist them along the journey to economic stability. The success of Circles is largely dependent on the support of the community. Our belief is that an informed community will be invaluable in our pursuit of poverty reduction. The poverty simulation is a step towards informing the community in a very hands-on way which is why the training is so meaningful and memorable. Participants will have an opportunity to experience being “in need” and having to rely on community resources and support for a few hours.

Knowledge is power and the simulation is a powerful tool helping to equip future allies and other community supporters.

Please RSVP to Regina Meadows no later than Feb. 14 if you are interested in participating.

For more information on the Poverty Simulation and Circles of Opelika, please contact Meadows at 334-203-1860 or email at rmeadows @myops.net.

