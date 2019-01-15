Carolyn Wade

Strother

The rain clouds cleared, a beautiful sunset appeared and on the following morning, being blue-skied, bright and sunny was the time Carolyn chose to take her last breath on this earth and fly to the waiting arms of her husband Ken.

Carolyn was born in Decatur, Alabama on Christmas Day 1931 to James and Erline Wade. She graduated from Riverside High School in Decatur Alabama, she attended Judson College and Anderson School of Business. Carolyn married the love of her life, Kenneth Dillard Strother in December 1952.

After supporting him through his medical school years they moved to Opelika to start a Medical Practice.

They had four children, Steve, Debbie, Greg and Ginnie (all of whom deserved every spanking they received), and her household became a magnet for all the kids in the neighborhood. They became the group called the ‘Yard Young’uns’, and you all know who you are. Carolyn was in charge and rejoiced in being called Memaw by everyone.

Sometimes discipline seemed to be lax and fun was had by all, but amazingly they all grew up to be upstanding citizens of the community. This had everything to do with the fact that Carolyn could always see the good in everyone she met, and with her beautiful smile and constant hugs she was able to get even the most headstrong youngsters to rise above themselves.

She was a shining example to all that met her.

Along with her maternal duties she had many other interests. She was a mainstay of the newly founded Scott Prep school, she showed Tennessee walking horses at the Championship level, partnered with her daughter Debbie in The Gallery on Railroad and wherever she lived she became deeply involved in her local church activities, being very active most recently at The Church of the Living Waters and Red Ridge Methodist Church in particular.

Her other calling was to golf. Although starting at a later age than most she was able to master this particularly aggravating game and used to love to spend hours with her friends on the links.

She is survived by her children Steven Wade Strother (Sherry), Deborah Carolyn Purves (George), Gregory James Strother (Heidi) and Virginia Wilson Fernandez (Sergio), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Susan Wade Wingard and her much loved Aunt Jessie Wilson Helms.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Kenneth Dillard Strother and her grandson John Winstead Strother.

The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and suggest any memorials be directed to the following charities.

St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital

P.O. Box 1000

Department 142

Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Red Ridge

Methodist Church

Attn. Building Fund

8091 County Road 34

Dadeville, AL 36853

Church of the

Living Waters Building Fund

1816 Stillwaters Drive

Dadeville, AL 36853

Visitation was on Wednesday January 9th. between 6 and 8 pm at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

The Celebration of Life was held on Thursday January 10 at 11a.m. at First Methodist Church of Opelika.

Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Officiating Officers were Rev. David Carboni, Rev. Earl Ballard and Rev. Vicki Cater.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.