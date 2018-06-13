‘Bee Auburn 2018’ scheduled for June 18-22

By Savannah Vicker

For the Opelika

Observer

The Auburn University College of Agriculture and Auburn Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up June 18-22 to host “Bee Auburn 2018” in celebration of National Pollinator Week.

“Bee Auburn” is an initiative with the City of Auburn that celebrates pollinators and their impact on culture, health, and history while raising awareness about how pollination affects people’s daily lives. Coinciding with National Pollinator Week and Alabama Pollinator Week, Auburn Bee Week organizers said in a press release that they hope to start conversations and spotlight the importance of bees in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Following is a list of scheduled events during the week:

June 18: Cooking with Pollinators: Dinner at the AU Community Garden

June 19: Coffee, Tea and Teacups: A Sip N’ Paint event

June 20: Kid Night at the Arboretum and Bee-A-Biologist Educators Event

June 21: Scientific Arts at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Art.

The week concludes with a street-fair celebration June 22 at the Donald E. Davis Arboretum from 5:30-8 p.m.

The festival-styled main event will feature vendors, music, pollinator walks through the arboretum, kid’s activities and more.