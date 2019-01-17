20th annual MLK Jr. Observance Day Program to be held Jan. 21 at OPAC

The Dream Day Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s of Auburn, Opelika and Tuskegee is proud to announce the 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Program Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s theme is “A Look Back! 20 Years of Keeping the Dream Alive!” This year’s cast will include participants that were a part of the very first celebration in the year 2000 up to present time. They will recapture 20 years including through poems, music and dance.

The 2019 recipient of the Dream Achiever Award will be revealed along with the names of our scholarship winners.

Major event sponsors include Harris Funeral Home, Skegee Grubmart and Guycan Environmental Management.

For more information, contact the foundation’s executive director/coordinator Marion Sankey at 334-663-6638. The OPAC is located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway across from Opelika’s Southern Union State Community College campus.