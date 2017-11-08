ORDINANCE

NO. 129-17

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 28-502 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA PERTAINING TO RATES AND CHARGES FOR RESIDENTIAL FIBER OPTIC SERVICES; AMENDING ARTICLE XI OF CHAPTER 28 OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA CODE PERTAINING TO BUSINESS SERVICES BY AMENDING SECTION 28-526 ENTITLED “APPLICATION OF RATE SCHEDULES”, SECTION 28-527 ENTITLED “SCHEDULE OF RATES AND CHARGES” AND SECTION 28-530 ENTITLED “CUSTOM FEATURES AND PRODUCTS”; PROVIDING THAT THE CHANGES TO RATE SCHEDULES MADE HEREIN SHALL BE APPLIED TO MONTHLY CUSTOMER BILLS BEGINNING WITH THE DECEMBER 1, 2017 BILLING CYCLES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment to Section 28-502. That Section 28-502 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, entitled “Schedule of Rates and Charges”, is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 28-502. – Schedule of rates and charges.

There is hereby adopted by the city the following schedule of rates and charges for residential video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) services for OPS ONE:

(A) Video Services

Video Services

Features and/or Description

Monthly Price

Life ONE Video 1

Channels 2-13 only, No STB needed, only available in bundle or combined with other service

$ 29.99

Essential ONE Video 1

No STB needed

$ 64.99

OPS Essential Video 1, 2

No STB needed

$ 64.99

Choice ONE Video 1, 3

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included

$ 76.99

OPS Choice Video 1, 2, 3

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included

$ 76.99

Ultra ONE Video 1, 3

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB and EPIX included

$ 88.99

OPS Ultra Video 1, 2, 3

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included

$ 88.99

Sports Tier

Additional sports channels not available in video packages

$ 6.00

Latino Tier

Additional Latino channels not available in video packages

$ 6.00

HBO

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 19.50

Showtime/TMC

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 16.00

Cinemax

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 16.00

Starz/Encore

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 13.00

EPIX

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 9.00

Video Equipment

HD STB4

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 6.00

HD/DVR STB4

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 6.00

DVR Service

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 10.00

RF Remote

Monthly charge and available on request

$ 1.00

1 Video service is subject to a retransmission fee that is calculated each year by totaling the fee charged by each local channel to broadcast their network.

2 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.

3 Includes music channels and access to Watch TV Everywhere (WTVE)

4 HD STB and HD/DVR STB may be interchanged with any bundle

(B) Data Services

Data Services

Description

Monthly Price

ONE Ten 2

Up to 10/10 Mbs

$ 34.99

ONE Hundred 2

Up to 100/100 Mbs

$ 59.99

ONE Gig 2

Up to 1000/1000 Mbs

$ 89.99

OPS Lite Essential 1, 2

Up to 10/5 Mbs

$ 34.99

OPS Lite Choice 1, 2

Up to 30/15 Mbs

$ 44.99

OPS Lite Ultra 1, 2

UP to 50/25 Mbs

$ 64.99

OPS Lite Speed 1, 2

Up to 100/50 Mbs

$ 99.99

Upgrade to Internet Symmetrical Speed 1

Only available to current customers with this service

$ 15.00

1 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.

2 All Internet packages include 5 email accounts and 1 GB storage space per email address. Static IP addresses are not offered on residential tiers.

(C) Voice Services

Voice Services

Features/Description

Monthly Price

Life One Voice

Includes Caller ID, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute, only available in bundle or combined with other service

$ 14.99

Essential ONE Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute

$ 19.99

OPS Voice Essential 1

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute

$ 19.99

Choice ONE Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Long Distance – 120 minutes free 2 then $0.06 per minute

$ 29.99

OPS Voice Choice 1

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Long Distance – 120 minutes free 2 then $0.06 per minute

$ 29.99

Ultra ONE Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2

$ 39.99

OPS Voice Ultra 1

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2

$ 39.99

1 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.

2 Applies to long distance anywhere in the continental United States. May not be used for data, modem, or businesses (including home businesses).

(D) Additional Voice Services and Fees

Additional Voice Services or Fees

Subscriber Line Charge per line, (Applies to ALL Lines)

$ 6.45

Non-Published Listing (not published in directory or available from Directory Assistance)

$ 5.50

Non-Listed Listing (not published in directory)

$ 5.50

Additional Listing

$ 5.50

Directory Assistance

Local and National, per call 1

$ 1.00

Live Operator Assisted, per call 1

$ 2.50

Operator Assisted Service Surcharge, per call 1

$ 1.00

International Directory Assistance, per call 1

$ 5.00

Operator Services

Automated Operator Assisted Service Surcharge per call 1

$ 1.25

Live Operator Assistance Service per call 1

$ 2.50

Person to Person Operator Assisted per call 1

$ 5.00

Home Phone Calling Feature Add-Ons

Privacy Defender (Available for all ONE Voice levels)

$ 5.00

Selective Call Rejection (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$ 2.00

Simultaneous Ring Personal (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$ 2.00

Anonymous Call Rejection (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$ 2.00

Distinctive Ring -up to 3 (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$2.00 each

1 Feature should be billed via credit card with the new agreement with National Directory Assistance

(E) Bundles

Bundles

Services Included

Monthly Price

Life ONE Triple

Life ONE Video, ONE Ten, Life ONE Voice

$ 74.97

Essential ONE Triple

Essential ONE Video, ONE Ten, Essential ONE Voice

$ 114.97

OPS Essential Bundle 1

Essential ONE Video, OPS Lite Essential, Essential ONE Voice

$ 114.99

Choice ONE Triple

Choice ONE Video, OPS Hundred, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD Box

$ 149.97

OPS Choice Bundle 1

Choice ONE Video, OPS Lite Choice (30/30 Mbs), Ultra ONE Voice, Symmetrical Upgrade, 1 HD Box

$ 149.99

Ultra ONE Triple

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Hundred, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD Box, EPIX

$ 159.97

OPS Ultra Bundle1

Ultra ONE Video, OPS Lite Choice (60/60 Mbs), Ultra ONE Voice, Symmetrical Upgrade, 1 HD Box

$ 164.99

The ONE Triple2

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Gig, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD/DVR Box, DVR service, EPIX

$ 179.97

Life ONE Double

Life ONE Video, ONE Ten

$ 59.98

Life ONE V Double

Life ONE Video, Life ONE Voice

$ 44.98

Com ONE Double

ONE Hundred, Essential ONE Voice

$ 69.98

Com2 ONE Double

ONE Gig, Ultra ONE Voice

$ 104.98

Essential ONE Double

Essential ONE Video, ONE Ten

$ 99.98

Choice ONE Double

Choice ONE Video, ONE Hundred, 1 HD Box

$ 129.98

Ultra ONE Double

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Hundred, 1 HD Box, EPIX

$ 139.98

The ONE Double2

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Gig, 1 HD/DVR Box, DVR Service, EPIX

$ 159.98

1 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.

2 HD/DVR box is substituted for HD box in the ONE Triple and Double bundles. Also, includes DVR Service.

(F) Installation Services

Installation Services

Services During Initial Installation

Services During an Extra Trip

New Customer Standard Installation 1

FREE

Installation of New Outlets

$ 75.00

Installation of New Outlets

$ 60.00

Activation of Existing Outlets

$ 55.00

Activation of Existing Outlets

$ 45.00

Set Top Box Installation (waived if upgrading to digital service)

$ 65.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly)

$ 75.00

Wall Fish

$110.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly – Night)

$ 86.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly – Weekend/Holiday)

$120.00

1 See installation definitions for details.

(G) Miscellaneous Services

Miscellaneous Services

OPS Smart Home 1

$ 10.00

Inside Wire Maintenance (All Services)

$ 5.00

Late Fee (Whichever is Greater)

5% or $5 min.

Reactivation Fee

$ 30.00

Underground Fiber service drops beyond 200’ from ROW additional charges may apply

$0.75 per foot

Aerial Fiber service drops beyond 500’ from ROW additional charges may apply

$0.40 per foot

Single Service Fee (Applies to subscribers that subscribe to either video (TV) or voice (phone) service only not data service) 2

$ 10.00

Vacation Rate – Rate charged if you would like to suspend services and keep all equipment in your home. (All taxes and fees apply)

25% of monthly bill

1 OPS will provide a router only through OPS Smart Home.

2 Single Service fee will be applied to all accounts effective April 1, 2017.

(H) Additional Fees

Additional Fees

Unreturned HD Box

$ 200.00

Unreturned DVR

$ 250.00

Unreturned Router – Netgear N300-WNR2000 or equivalent

$ 65.00

Unreturned Router – Netgear R6300-100NAS or equivalent

$ 225.00

Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned remote control (IR)

$ 10.00

Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned remote control (RF)

$ 20.00

Unreturned Video Access Point (VAP)

$ 100.00

(I) Notes for rates and charges

1.The above rates apply to services provided at a residence (per zoning maps) and used in a residential manner.

2.All rates are subject to change.

3.Applicable fees and taxes apply and are additional to these rates.

4.*Based upon credit rating, deposits may be required.

5.Any changes to current service will require switching to new services

Section 2. Amendment to Section 28-526. That Section 28-526 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika entitled “Application of Rate Schedules” is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 28-526. – Application of rate schedules.

The rate schedules provided below are applicable for video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) telecommunication services during a period of one (1) month, such month to be either a calendar month or the equivalent between consecutive monthly billings. The rates and charges in this article apply only to business customers. All rates are subject to change. All prices exclude applicable taxes, fees and one (1) time charges. Applicable taxes and fees will be added to the customer’s monthly bill.

Section 3. Amendment to Section 28-527. That Section 28-527 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika entitled “Schedules of Rates and Charges” is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 28-527. – Schedule of rates and charges.

There is hereby adopted by the city the following schedule of rates and charges for business video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) telecommunication services:

(A) Business Bundles

OPS ONE Business Bundles1, 2

Bundle Name

Data

Voice

2 Year Contract Price5

Business ONE 100

Up to 100/100 Mbps

1 – OPS ONE B Ultra Phone

$ 99.99

Business ONE 500

Up to 500/500 Mbps

1 – OPS ONE B Ultra Phone

$ 179.99

Business ONE Gig

Up to 1000/1000 Mbps

1 – OPS ONE B Ultra Phone

$ 249.99

B Premiere 60/10 Mbps6

Up to 60/10 Mbps

Phone LD @ .05 cents per minute 3

$ 124.95

B Optimum 60/10 Mbps6

Up to 60/10 Mbps

Phone Unlimited LD 4

$ 144.95

B Primary 10/5 Mbps6

Up to 10/5 Mbps

Phone LD @ .05 cents per minute 3

$ 97.95

B Professional 10/5 Mbps6

Up to 10/5 Mbps

Phone Unlimited LD 4

$ 117.95

Bundle Notes:

• Bundles only available with 2-year contract

• Additional voice (phone) lines are available

1 Commercial installation charges are based on cost or contract terms. With no contract, install is minimum of $300.00 depending on construction, equipment needed and other miscellaneous items. Installation charges may be waived for multi-year contract.

2 All Internet packages include up to 5 email accts with 1 Gb storage per email account/address

3 Per minute long distance usage rate also applies at $0.05 per minute inside the continental United States

4 Up to 5000 long distance minutes to the continental United States. Unlimited LD cannot be used for dial-up modems, telemarketing or similar applications.

5 Early termination fees for contracts – Customer to be billed the difference for all months of service at the individual monthly rate for all individual services plus a $300 installation fee

6 Bundle or service is no longer available for new customers as of November 30, 2017

(B) Business Data

OPS ONE Business Data(Internet) Speeds1, 2

Name

Description

Monthly Price

Two-Year Monthly Price3

Three-Year Monthly Price3

OPS ONE B Hundred

Up to 100/100 Mbps

$ 99.99

$ 79.99

N/A

OPS ONE B Five Hundred

Up to 500/500 Mbps

$ 179.99

$ 149.99

N/A

OPS ONE B Gig

Up to 1000/1000 Mbps

$ 249.99

$ 209.99

N/A

OPS ONE D Hundred4

100/100 Mbps

$ 399.99

$ 349.99

$ 329.99

OPS ONE D Three Hundred4

300/300 Mbps

$ 1199.99

$ 1099.99

$ 999.99

OPS ONE D Five Hundred4

500/500 Mbps

$ 2199.99

$ 2049.99

$ 1899.99

OPS ONE D Gig4

1000/1000 Mbps

$ 2699.99

$ 2499.99

$ 2299.99

OPS ONE D Ten Gig4

10000/10000Mbps

$ 12999.99

$ 11499.99

$ 9999.99

OPS B 30/15 Mbps5, 6

30/15 Mbps

$ 199.95

$ 159.95

N/A

OPS B 50/25 Mbps5, 6

50/25 Mbps

$ 259.95

$ 209.95

N/A

OPS B 100/50 Mbps5, 6

100/50 Mbps

$ 349.95

$ 299.95

N/A

OPS B 300/300 Mbps6

300/300 Mbps

$ 1500.00

$ 1200.00

N/A

OPS B Gig6

1000/1000 Mbps

$ 3000.00

$ 2700.00

N/A

Block of 5 E-mail accounts

$ 20.00

First Static IP Address

$ 15.00

Block of 5 Static IP Addresses

$ 25.00

Point to Point

Data Services:

• Pricing will be determined by bandwidth required, equipment needed, construction cost and contract length.

o Multi-year contract is required.

• The Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the pricing for the point to point data service.

• Pricing guides will be kept at OPS for these types of services.

Data Notes:

• Custom Design/Build to meet customer needs (some construction cost may apply)

• Businesses have unique needs and requirements of service and not all fall within the categories listed above.

o The Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the pricing for any specific requirements to meet those needs.

o A multi-year contract will be required.

1 Commercial installation charges are based on cost or contract terms. With no contract, install is minimum of $300.00 depending on construction, equipment needed and other miscellaneous items. Installation charges may be waived for multi-year contract.

2 All Internet packages include up to 5 email accts with 1 Gb storage per email account/address

3 Early termination fees for contracts – Customer to be billed the difference for all months of service at the individual monthly rate for all individual services plus a $300 installation fee

4 Dedicated Internet Access

5 Symmetrical and/or higher bandwidth Internet access services are available to commercial accounts on a customized basis. Symmetrical service available for an additional $50.00. Consult an OPS representative for additional information.

6 Bundle or service is no longer available for new customers as of November 30, 2017

(C) Business Video

OPS ONE Business Video(TV) Services

Name

Description

Monthly Price

OPS ONE Business Choice Video

1st B HD or B HD/DVR STB and IR remote included

$ 6.99

OPS ONE Business Ultra Video

1st B HD or B HD/DVR STB IR remote included

$ 88.99

OPS B Video Essential1, 2

No Set top box

$ 76.99

OPS B Video Choice2

1st B HD STB and IR remote included

$ 84.95

OPS B Video Ultra2

1st B HD STB IR remote included

$ 99.95

B HD STB

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 8.50

Unreturned B HD STB (per box)

$ 200.00

B HD/DVR STB

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 8.50

Unreturned B HD/DVR STB (per box)

$ 250.00

DVR Service

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 10.00

RF Remote Control

Monthly charge and available on request

$1.00

Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned IR remote control

$ 10.00

Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned RF remote control

$ 20.00

Tiers1

Sports Tier

$ 6.95

Latino Tier

$ 6.95

Premium Services1

HBO

$ 19.50

Showtime

$ 16.00

Cinemax

$ 16.00

Starz!

$ 13.00

EPIX

$ 9.00

Video Notes:

• Additional fees may apply to video service based on the type of business due to network contracts

oThe OPS Director, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the cost of the fees to be applied to the bill for the specific business.

oThe business will be notified in writing of changes to these fees at least 30 days prior to any change in pricing

o Examples include but not limited to:

♣Public lobby/waiting area

♣Restaurant

♣Night clubs

oPricing for lodging facilities (i.e. hotel, motel, etc.) based on channel lineup shall be determined by the Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor

♣Will require a multi-year contract

•Video service is subject to a retransmission fee that is calculated each year by totaling the fee charged by each local channel to broadcast their network.

•Video services, except for multi-year contacts, are not available as a single service for commercial accounts

oMulti-year contracts are priced by the Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor

oEarly termination fees will be established in the contract

1 Price effective January 1, 2018

2 No longer available to new subscribers as of November 30,2017. Customer must choose new service offering by March 16, 2018 for April 1, 2018 service date.

(D) Business Voice

OPS ONE Business Voice(Phone)1

Name

Description

Monthly Price

Additional Line

OPS ONE B Ultra Voice3

Includes Caller ID with Call Waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with feature pack, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2

$ 49.99

$ 44.99

OPS ONE B Essential Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call Waiting, $0.05 per minute Long Distance 2

$ 29.99

$ 27.99

When paired with OPS ONE B Ultra Phone, same calling features and shares long distance

$ 29.99

OPS B Voice Ultra3, 4

Caller ID (Name & Number), Call Waiting w/Caller Id (Name & Number), Call Trace/Call Return, 3 Way Calling, Voice Mail w/feature pack, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2

$ 49.95

$ 47.95

OPS B Voice Essential4

Caller ID (Name & Number) and Call Waiting w/Caller Id (Name & Number) and $0.05 pm LD

$ 29.95

$ 27.95

Voice Mail with feature Pack

Call Forwarding Don’t Answer, Call Forwarding Busy Line, Star 98 Access, Message Waiting Indicator

$ 6.00

$ 6.00

Services

Block of 20 DIDs

$ 15.00

Long Distance (per minute) in Continental United States

$ 0.05

800 Service (monthly per number) 2

$ 5.50

Remote Call Forwarding Line (monthly) per line, LD charges apply if forwarded to LD #

$ 16.00

Remote Call Forward Line (per minute) in Continental US

$ 0.05

Toll Free Vanity Search per search

$ 5.00

Acct. Codes Verified per account

$ 5.00

Acct. Codes – Non-Verified per account

$ 4.00

Acct. Codes – changes, per change order

$ 5.00

Subscriber Line Fee

$ 6.45

Directory Listing

Non-Published Listing-Not published in directory or available from directory assistance

$ 5.50

Non-Listed Listing – Not published in directory

$ 5.50

Additional Listing/Alternate Listing

$ 5.50

Directory Assistance

Directory Assistance (local & national) per call

$ 1.00

Directory Assistance – Live Operator Assisted (Local and National) per call

$ 2.50

International Directory Assistance, per call

$ 5.00

Operator Services

Automated Operator Assisted Service Surcharge per call

$ 1.25

Live Operator Assistance Service per call

$ 2.50

Person to Person Operator Assisted per call

$ 5.00

Business Phone Plus Calling Features – EACH additional feature $3.00 each

Hunting

Automatic Call Back

Anonymous Call Rejection

Call Waiting with Caller ID

Call Transfer

Caller ID

Call Forwarding Not Reachable

Repeat Dial Speed Call 8

Last Number Redial

Call Forwarding Always

Three Way Calling

Call Forwarding Remote Access

Call Forwarding Busy

Call Forwarding No Answer

Call Return

Do Not Disturb

Additional Voice Services

•OPS ONE offers many different custom calling features and services, like hosted PBX, for businesses. Prices may vary based on the features, services and the equipment required to provide the features and services specified by the customer. The Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the cost of custom products and specialized equipment when such products and equipment must be purchased by OPS outside the scope of the services and products identified in this article. Pricing guides will be kept at OPS for these types of services.

o These services will require a multi-year contract

Voice Notes:

• All long-distance rates above apply to the Continental United States only. For international calling please Sec. 28-529.

1 Commercial installation charges are based on cost or contract terms. With no contract, install is minimum of $300.00 depending on construction, equipment needed and other miscellaneous items. Installation charges may be waived for multi-year contract.

2 Per minute long distance usage rate also applies at $0.05 per minute inside the continental United States

3 Up to 5000 long distance minutes to the continental United States. Unlimited LD cannot be used for dial-up modems, telemarketing or similar applications.

4 No longer available to new subscribers as of November 30,2017. Customer must choose new service offering by March 16, 2018 for April 1, 2018 service date.

(E) Additional Business Services

OPS ONE Additional Business Services

Standard Install – based on site evaluation and customer requirements

Cost Varies based on various factors

Custom Install Hourly Rate/Bus Assistance

$86.00

Change of Service – Tech Required

$86.00

Change of Service – Tech Not Required

$10.00

Installation of New Outlet at Initial Install

$100.00

Installation of New Outlet Separate Trip

$160.00

Activation of Existing Outlet at Initial Install

$65.00

Activation of Existing Outlet Separate Trip

$100.00

Add new STB – Separate trip (waived if upgrading to digital service)

$50.00

Service Call – Customer side of Demarc per customer request – hourly rate

Monday – Friday

$86.00

Weekend and Holiday

$120.00

Troubleshooting Issue on customer side of Demarc/Issue on OPS side of Demarc no charge/ hourly rate

Monday – Friday

$86.00

Weekend and Holiday

$120.00

Trip Charge/On site customer education after initial installation of services hourly rate

Monday – Friday

$86.00

Weekend and Holiday

$120.00

Wall Fish/Initial Install

$100.00

Wall Fish/Separate Trip

$160.00

NSF Check Fee

$30.00

Late Fee

5% or $5.00, whichever is higher

5% or $5.00

Reactivation Fee

$25.00

Underground Fiber service drops beyond 200’ from ROW additional charges may apply

$0.75 foot

Aerial Fiber service drops beyond 500’ from ROW additional charges may apply

$0.40 foot

(F) Additional Information

All rates are subject to change. Applicable fees and taxes apply and are additional costs to the account. Based upon credit rating, additional deposits may be required.

Section 4. Amendment to Section 28-530. That Section 28-530 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika entitled “Custom Features and Products” is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 28-530. – Custom features and products.

The city offers many different custom features and products for businesses. Prices may vary based on the features, services and the equipment required to provide the features and services specified by the customer. The director of the city power services, with the approval of the mayor, shall determine the cost of custom products and specialized equipment when such products and equipment have to be purchased by the city power services outside the scope of the services and products identified in this article.

Section 5. Effective data of adjusted rates and charges. The adjusted rates and charges established in Section 28-502 and Section 28-527 hereby adopted shall become effective for all monthly customer bills rendered after December 1, 2017 beginning with the December 2017 billing cycles.

Section 6. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance or the sections hereby adopted are repealed.

Section 7. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any Court of any competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 8. Construction. If any section, paragraph, sentence or word of this Ordinance or the sections hereby adopted be declared for any reason to be invalid, it is the intent of the City Council that it would have passed all other provisions of this Ordinance and the sections hereby adopted independent of such portion that may be declared invalid.

Section 9. Effective Date. This Ordinance and the sections hereby adopted shall take effect and be enforced immediately upon the adoption and publication as required by law with new rates and charges to be applied to monthly customer bills rendered after December 1, 2017.

Section 10. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 8th day of November, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Gary Fuller

MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

Legal run 11/8/17