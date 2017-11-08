ORDINANCE
NO. 129-17
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 28-502 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA PERTAINING TO RATES AND CHARGES FOR RESIDENTIAL FIBER OPTIC SERVICES; AMENDING ARTICLE XI OF CHAPTER 28 OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA CODE PERTAINING TO BUSINESS SERVICES BY AMENDING SECTION 28-526 ENTITLED “APPLICATION OF RATE SCHEDULES”, SECTION 28-527 ENTITLED “SCHEDULE OF RATES AND CHARGES” AND SECTION 28-530 ENTITLED “CUSTOM FEATURES AND PRODUCTS”; PROVIDING THAT THE CHANGES TO RATE SCHEDULES MADE HEREIN SHALL BE APPLIED TO MONTHLY CUSTOMER BILLS BEGINNING WITH THE DECEMBER 1, 2017 BILLING CYCLES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:
Section 1. Amendment to Section 28-502. That Section 28-502 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, entitled “Schedule of Rates and Charges”, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 28-502. – Schedule of rates and charges.
There is hereby adopted by the city the following schedule of rates and charges for residential video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) services for OPS ONE:
(A) Video Services
Video Services
Features and/or Description
Monthly Price
Life ONE Video 1
Channels 2-13 only, No STB needed, only available in bundle or combined with other service
$ 29.99
Essential ONE Video 1
No STB needed
$ 64.99
OPS Essential Video 1, 2
No STB needed
$ 64.99
Choice ONE Video 1, 3
Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included
$ 76.99
OPS Choice Video 1, 2, 3
Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included
$ 76.99
Ultra ONE Video 1, 3
Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB and EPIX included
$ 88.99
OPS Ultra Video 1, 2, 3
Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included
$ 88.99
Sports Tier
Additional sports channels not available in video packages
$ 6.00
Latino Tier
Additional Latino channels not available in video packages
$ 6.00
HBO
Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels
$ 19.50
Showtime/TMC
Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels
$ 16.00
Cinemax
Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels
$ 16.00
Starz/Encore
Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels
$ 13.00
EPIX
Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels
$ 9.00
Video Equipment
HD STB4
Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle
$ 6.00
HD/DVR STB4
Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle
$ 6.00
DVR Service
Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle
$ 10.00
RF Remote
Monthly charge and available on request
$ 1.00
1 Video service is subject to a retransmission fee that is calculated each year by totaling the fee charged by each local channel to broadcast their network.
2 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.
3 Includes music channels and access to Watch TV Everywhere (WTVE)
4 HD STB and HD/DVR STB may be interchanged with any bundle
(B) Data Services
Data Services
Description
Monthly Price
ONE Ten 2
Up to 10/10 Mbs
$ 34.99
ONE Hundred 2
Up to 100/100 Mbs
$ 59.99
ONE Gig 2
Up to 1000/1000 Mbs
$ 89.99
OPS Lite Essential 1, 2
Up to 10/5 Mbs
$ 34.99
OPS Lite Choice 1, 2
Up to 30/15 Mbs
$ 44.99
OPS Lite Ultra 1, 2
UP to 50/25 Mbs
$ 64.99
OPS Lite Speed 1, 2
Up to 100/50 Mbs
$ 99.99
Upgrade to Internet Symmetrical Speed 1
Only available to current customers with this service
$ 15.00
1 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.
2 All Internet packages include 5 email accounts and 1 GB storage space per email address. Static IP addresses are not offered on residential tiers.
(C) Voice Services
Voice Services
Features/Description
Monthly Price
Life One Voice
Includes Caller ID, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute, only available in bundle or combined with other service
$ 14.99
Essential ONE Voice
Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute
$ 19.99
OPS Voice Essential 1
Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute
$ 19.99
Choice ONE Voice
Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Long Distance – 120 minutes free 2 then $0.06 per minute
$ 29.99
OPS Voice Choice 1
Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Long Distance – 120 minutes free 2 then $0.06 per minute
$ 29.99
Ultra ONE Voice
Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2
$ 39.99
OPS Voice Ultra 1
Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2
$ 39.99
1 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.
2 Applies to long distance anywhere in the continental United States. May not be used for data, modem, or businesses (including home businesses).
(D) Additional Voice Services and Fees
Additional Voice Services or Fees
Subscriber Line Charge per line, (Applies to ALL Lines)
$ 6.45
Non-Published Listing (not published in directory or available from Directory Assistance)
$ 5.50
Non-Listed Listing (not published in directory)
$ 5.50
Additional Listing
$ 5.50
Directory Assistance
Local and National, per call 1
$ 1.00
Live Operator Assisted, per call 1
$ 2.50
Operator Assisted Service Surcharge, per call 1
$ 1.00
International Directory Assistance, per call 1
$ 5.00
Operator Services
Automated Operator Assisted Service Surcharge per call 1
$ 1.25
Live Operator Assistance Service per call 1
$ 2.50
Person to Person Operator Assisted per call 1
$ 5.00
Home Phone Calling Feature Add-Ons
Privacy Defender (Available for all ONE Voice levels)
$ 5.00
Selective Call Rejection (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)
$ 2.00
Simultaneous Ring Personal (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)
$ 2.00
Anonymous Call Rejection (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)
$ 2.00
Distinctive Ring -up to 3 (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)
$2.00 each
1 Feature should be billed via credit card with the new agreement with National Directory Assistance
(E) Bundles
Bundles
Services Included
Monthly Price
Life ONE Triple
Life ONE Video, ONE Ten, Life ONE Voice
$ 74.97
Essential ONE Triple
Essential ONE Video, ONE Ten, Essential ONE Voice
$ 114.97
OPS Essential Bundle 1
Essential ONE Video, OPS Lite Essential, Essential ONE Voice
$ 114.99
Choice ONE Triple
Choice ONE Video, OPS Hundred, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD Box
$ 149.97
OPS Choice Bundle 1
Choice ONE Video, OPS Lite Choice (30/30 Mbs), Ultra ONE Voice, Symmetrical Upgrade, 1 HD Box
$ 149.99
Ultra ONE Triple
Ultra ONE Video, ONE Hundred, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD Box, EPIX
$ 159.97
OPS Ultra Bundle1
Ultra ONE Video, OPS Lite Choice (60/60 Mbs), Ultra ONE Voice, Symmetrical Upgrade, 1 HD Box
$ 164.99
The ONE Triple2
Ultra ONE Video, ONE Gig, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD/DVR Box, DVR service, EPIX
$ 179.97
Life ONE Double
Life ONE Video, ONE Ten
$ 59.98
Life ONE V Double
Life ONE Video, Life ONE Voice
$ 44.98
Com ONE Double
ONE Hundred, Essential ONE Voice
$ 69.98
Com2 ONE Double
ONE Gig, Ultra ONE Voice
$ 104.98
Essential ONE Double
Essential ONE Video, ONE Ten
$ 99.98
Choice ONE Double
Choice ONE Video, ONE Hundred, 1 HD Box
$ 129.98
Ultra ONE Double
Ultra ONE Video, ONE Hundred, 1 HD Box, EPIX
$ 139.98
The ONE Double2
Ultra ONE Video, ONE Gig, 1 HD/DVR Box, DVR Service, EPIX
$ 159.98
1 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as of February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.
2 HD/DVR box is substituted for HD box in the ONE Triple and Double bundles. Also, includes DVR Service.
(F) Installation Services
Installation Services
Services During Initial Installation
Services During an Extra Trip
New Customer Standard Installation 1
FREE
Installation of New Outlets
$ 75.00
Installation of New Outlets
$ 60.00
Activation of Existing Outlets
$ 55.00
Activation of Existing Outlets
$ 45.00
Set Top Box Installation (waived if upgrading to digital service)
$ 65.00
Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly)
$ 75.00
Wall Fish
$110.00
Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly – Night)
$ 86.00
Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly – Weekend/Holiday)
$120.00
1 See installation definitions for details.
(G) Miscellaneous Services
Miscellaneous Services
OPS Smart Home 1
$ 10.00
Inside Wire Maintenance (All Services)
$ 5.00
Late Fee (Whichever is Greater)
5% or $5 min.
Reactivation Fee
$ 30.00
Underground Fiber service drops beyond 200’ from ROW additional charges may apply
$0.75 per foot
Aerial Fiber service drops beyond 500’ from ROW additional charges may apply
$0.40 per foot
Single Service Fee (Applies to subscribers that subscribe to either video (TV) or voice (phone) service only not data service) 2
$ 10.00
Vacation Rate – Rate charged if you would like to suspend services and keep all equipment in your home. (All taxes and fees apply)
25% of monthly bill
1 OPS will provide a router only through OPS Smart Home.
2 Single Service fee will be applied to all accounts effective April 1, 2017.
(H) Additional Fees
Additional Fees
Unreturned HD Box
$ 200.00
Unreturned DVR
$ 250.00
Unreturned Router – Netgear N300-WNR2000 or equivalent
$ 65.00
Unreturned Router – Netgear R6300-100NAS or equivalent
$ 225.00
Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned remote control (IR)
$ 10.00
Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned remote control (RF)
$ 20.00
Unreturned Video Access Point (VAP)
$ 100.00
(I) Notes for rates and charges
1.The above rates apply to services provided at a residence (per zoning maps) and used in a residential manner.
2.All rates are subject to change.
3.Applicable fees and taxes apply and are additional to these rates.
4.*Based upon credit rating, deposits may be required.
5.Any changes to current service will require switching to new services
Section 2. Amendment to Section 28-526. That Section 28-526 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika entitled “Application of Rate Schedules” is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 28-526. – Application of rate schedules.
The rate schedules provided below are applicable for video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) telecommunication services during a period of one (1) month, such month to be either a calendar month or the equivalent between consecutive monthly billings. The rates and charges in this article apply only to business customers. All rates are subject to change. All prices exclude applicable taxes, fees and one (1) time charges. Applicable taxes and fees will be added to the customer’s monthly bill.
Section 3. Amendment to Section 28-527. That Section 28-527 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika entitled “Schedules of Rates and Charges” is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 28-527. – Schedule of rates and charges.
There is hereby adopted by the city the following schedule of rates and charges for business video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) telecommunication services:
(A) Business Bundles
OPS ONE Business Bundles1, 2
Bundle Name
Data
Voice
2 Year Contract Price5
Business ONE 100
Up to 100/100 Mbps
1 – OPS ONE B Ultra Phone
$ 99.99
Business ONE 500
Up to 500/500 Mbps
1 – OPS ONE B Ultra Phone
$ 179.99
Business ONE Gig
Up to 1000/1000 Mbps
1 – OPS ONE B Ultra Phone
$ 249.99
B Premiere 60/10 Mbps6
Up to 60/10 Mbps
Phone LD @ .05 cents per minute 3
$ 124.95
B Optimum 60/10 Mbps6
Up to 60/10 Mbps
Phone Unlimited LD 4
$ 144.95
B Primary 10/5 Mbps6
Up to 10/5 Mbps
Phone LD @ .05 cents per minute 3
$ 97.95
B Professional 10/5 Mbps6
Up to 10/5 Mbps
Phone Unlimited LD 4
$ 117.95
Bundle Notes:
• Bundles only available with 2-year contract
• Additional voice (phone) lines are available
1 Commercial installation charges are based on cost or contract terms. With no contract, install is minimum of $300.00 depending on construction, equipment needed and other miscellaneous items. Installation charges may be waived for multi-year contract.
2 All Internet packages include up to 5 email accts with 1 Gb storage per email account/address
3 Per minute long distance usage rate also applies at $0.05 per minute inside the continental United States
4 Up to 5000 long distance minutes to the continental United States. Unlimited LD cannot be used for dial-up modems, telemarketing or similar applications.
5 Early termination fees for contracts – Customer to be billed the difference for all months of service at the individual monthly rate for all individual services plus a $300 installation fee
6 Bundle or service is no longer available for new customers as of November 30, 2017
(B) Business Data
OPS ONE Business Data(Internet) Speeds1, 2
Name
Description
Monthly Price
Two-Year Monthly Price3
Three-Year Monthly Price3
OPS ONE B Hundred
Up to 100/100 Mbps
$ 99.99
$ 79.99
N/A
OPS ONE B Five Hundred
Up to 500/500 Mbps
$ 179.99
$ 149.99
N/A
OPS ONE B Gig
Up to 1000/1000 Mbps
$ 249.99
$ 209.99
N/A
OPS ONE D Hundred4
100/100 Mbps
$ 399.99
$ 349.99
$ 329.99
OPS ONE D Three Hundred4
300/300 Mbps
$ 1199.99
$ 1099.99
$ 999.99
OPS ONE D Five Hundred4
500/500 Mbps
$ 2199.99
$ 2049.99
$ 1899.99
OPS ONE D Gig4
1000/1000 Mbps
$ 2699.99
$ 2499.99
$ 2299.99
OPS ONE D Ten Gig4
10000/10000Mbps
$ 12999.99
$ 11499.99
$ 9999.99
OPS B 30/15 Mbps5, 6
30/15 Mbps
$ 199.95
$ 159.95
N/A
OPS B 50/25 Mbps5, 6
50/25 Mbps
$ 259.95
$ 209.95
N/A
OPS B 100/50 Mbps5, 6
100/50 Mbps
$ 349.95
$ 299.95
N/A
OPS B 300/300 Mbps6
300/300 Mbps
$ 1500.00
$ 1200.00
N/A
OPS B Gig6
1000/1000 Mbps
$ 3000.00
$ 2700.00
N/A
Block of 5 E-mail accounts
$ 20.00
First Static IP Address
$ 15.00
Block of 5 Static IP Addresses
$ 25.00
Point to Point
Data Services:
• Pricing will be determined by bandwidth required, equipment needed, construction cost and contract length.
o Multi-year contract is required.
• The Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the pricing for the point to point data service.
• Pricing guides will be kept at OPS for these types of services.
Data Notes:
• Custom Design/Build to meet customer needs (some construction cost may apply)
• Businesses have unique needs and requirements of service and not all fall within the categories listed above.
o The Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the pricing for any specific requirements to meet those needs.
o A multi-year contract will be required.
1 Commercial installation charges are based on cost or contract terms. With no contract, install is minimum of $300.00 depending on construction, equipment needed and other miscellaneous items. Installation charges may be waived for multi-year contract.
2 All Internet packages include up to 5 email accts with 1 Gb storage per email account/address
3 Early termination fees for contracts – Customer to be billed the difference for all months of service at the individual monthly rate for all individual services plus a $300 installation fee
4 Dedicated Internet Access
5 Symmetrical and/or higher bandwidth Internet access services are available to commercial accounts on a customized basis. Symmetrical service available for an additional $50.00. Consult an OPS representative for additional information.
6 Bundle or service is no longer available for new customers as of November 30, 2017
(C) Business Video
OPS ONE Business Video(TV) Services
Name
Description
Monthly Price
OPS ONE Business Choice Video
1st B HD or B HD/DVR STB and IR remote included
$ 6.99
OPS ONE Business Ultra Video
1st B HD or B HD/DVR STB IR remote included
$ 88.99
OPS B Video Essential1, 2
No Set top box
$ 76.99
OPS B Video Choice2
1st B HD STB and IR remote included
$ 84.95
OPS B Video Ultra2
1st B HD STB IR remote included
$ 99.95
B HD STB
Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle
$ 8.50
Unreturned B HD STB (per box)
$ 200.00
B HD/DVR STB
Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle
$ 8.50
Unreturned B HD/DVR STB (per box)
$ 250.00
DVR Service
Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle
$ 10.00
RF Remote Control
Monthly charge and available on request
$1.00
Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned IR remote control
$ 10.00
Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned RF remote control
$ 20.00
Tiers1
Sports Tier
$ 6.95
Latino Tier
$ 6.95
Premium Services1
HBO
$ 19.50
Showtime
$ 16.00
Cinemax
$ 16.00
Starz!
$ 13.00
EPIX
$ 9.00
Video Notes:
• Additional fees may apply to video service based on the type of business due to network contracts
oThe OPS Director, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the cost of the fees to be applied to the bill for the specific business.
oThe business will be notified in writing of changes to these fees at least 30 days prior to any change in pricing
o Examples include but not limited to:
♣Public lobby/waiting area
♣Restaurant
♣Night clubs
oPricing for lodging facilities (i.e. hotel, motel, etc.) based on channel lineup shall be determined by the Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor
♣Will require a multi-year contract
•Video service is subject to a retransmission fee that is calculated each year by totaling the fee charged by each local channel to broadcast their network.
•Video services, except for multi-year contacts, are not available as a single service for commercial accounts
oMulti-year contracts are priced by the Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor
oEarly termination fees will be established in the contract
1 Price effective January 1, 2018
2 No longer available to new subscribers as of November 30,2017. Customer must choose new service offering by March 16, 2018 for April 1, 2018 service date.
(D) Business Voice
OPS ONE Business Voice(Phone)1
Name
Description
Monthly Price
Additional Line
OPS ONE B Ultra Voice3
Includes Caller ID with Call Waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with feature pack, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2
$ 49.99
$ 44.99
OPS ONE B Essential Voice
Includes Caller ID with Call Waiting, $0.05 per minute Long Distance 2
$ 29.99
$ 27.99
When paired with OPS ONE B Ultra Phone, same calling features and shares long distance
$ 29.99
OPS B Voice Ultra3, 4
Caller ID (Name & Number), Call Waiting w/Caller Id (Name & Number), Call Trace/Call Return, 3 Way Calling, Voice Mail w/feature pack, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes) 2
$ 49.95
$ 47.95
OPS B Voice Essential4
Caller ID (Name & Number) and Call Waiting w/Caller Id (Name & Number) and $0.05 pm LD
$ 29.95
$ 27.95
Voice Mail with feature Pack
Call Forwarding Don’t Answer, Call Forwarding Busy Line, Star 98 Access, Message Waiting Indicator
$ 6.00
$ 6.00
Services
Block of 20 DIDs
$ 15.00
Long Distance (per minute) in Continental United States
$ 0.05
800 Service (monthly per number) 2
$ 5.50
Remote Call Forwarding Line (monthly) per line, LD charges apply if forwarded to LD #
$ 16.00
Remote Call Forward Line (per minute) in Continental US
$ 0.05
Toll Free Vanity Search per search
$ 5.00
Acct. Codes Verified per account
$ 5.00
Acct. Codes – Non-Verified per account
$ 4.00
Acct. Codes – changes, per change order
$ 5.00
Subscriber Line Fee
$ 6.45
Directory Listing
Non-Published Listing-Not published in directory or available from directory assistance
$ 5.50
Non-Listed Listing – Not published in directory
$ 5.50
Additional Listing/Alternate Listing
$ 5.50
Directory Assistance
Directory Assistance (local & national) per call
$ 1.00
Directory Assistance – Live Operator Assisted (Local and National) per call
$ 2.50
International Directory Assistance, per call
$ 5.00
Operator Services
Automated Operator Assisted Service Surcharge per call
$ 1.25
Live Operator Assistance Service per call
$ 2.50
Person to Person Operator Assisted per call
$ 5.00
Business Phone Plus Calling Features – EACH additional feature $3.00 each
Hunting
Automatic Call Back
Anonymous Call Rejection
Call Waiting with Caller ID
Call Transfer
Caller ID
Call Forwarding Not Reachable
Repeat Dial Speed Call 8
Last Number Redial
Call Forwarding Always
Three Way Calling
Call Forwarding Remote Access
Call Forwarding Busy
Call Forwarding No Answer
Call Return
Do Not Disturb
Additional Voice Services
•OPS ONE offers many different custom calling features and services, like hosted PBX, for businesses. Prices may vary based on the features, services and the equipment required to provide the features and services specified by the customer. The Director of OPS, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine the cost of custom products and specialized equipment when such products and equipment must be purchased by OPS outside the scope of the services and products identified in this article. Pricing guides will be kept at OPS for these types of services.
o These services will require a multi-year contract
Voice Notes:
• All long-distance rates above apply to the Continental United States only. For international calling please Sec. 28-529.
1 Commercial installation charges are based on cost or contract terms. With no contract, install is minimum of $300.00 depending on construction, equipment needed and other miscellaneous items. Installation charges may be waived for multi-year contract.
2 Per minute long distance usage rate also applies at $0.05 per minute inside the continental United States
3 Up to 5000 long distance minutes to the continental United States. Unlimited LD cannot be used for dial-up modems, telemarketing or similar applications.
4 No longer available to new subscribers as of November 30,2017. Customer must choose new service offering by March 16, 2018 for April 1, 2018 service date.
(E) Additional Business Services
OPS ONE Additional Business Services
Standard Install – based on site evaluation and customer requirements
Cost Varies based on various factors
Custom Install Hourly Rate/Bus Assistance
$86.00
Change of Service – Tech Required
$86.00
Change of Service – Tech Not Required
$10.00
Installation of New Outlet at Initial Install
$100.00
Installation of New Outlet Separate Trip
$160.00
Activation of Existing Outlet at Initial Install
$65.00
Activation of Existing Outlet Separate Trip
$100.00
Add new STB – Separate trip (waived if upgrading to digital service)
$50.00
Service Call – Customer side of Demarc per customer request – hourly rate
Monday – Friday
$86.00
Weekend and Holiday
$120.00
Troubleshooting Issue on customer side of Demarc/Issue on OPS side of Demarc no charge/ hourly rate
Monday – Friday
$86.00
Weekend and Holiday
$120.00
Trip Charge/On site customer education after initial installation of services hourly rate
Monday – Friday
$86.00
Weekend and Holiday
$120.00
Wall Fish/Initial Install
$100.00
Wall Fish/Separate Trip
$160.00
NSF Check Fee
$30.00
Late Fee
5% or $5.00, whichever is higher
5% or $5.00
Reactivation Fee
$25.00
Underground Fiber service drops beyond 200’ from ROW additional charges may apply
$0.75 foot
Aerial Fiber service drops beyond 500’ from ROW additional charges may apply
$0.40 foot
(F) Additional Information
All rates are subject to change. Applicable fees and taxes apply and are additional costs to the account. Based upon credit rating, additional deposits may be required.
Section 4. Amendment to Section 28-530. That Section 28-530 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika entitled “Custom Features and Products” is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 28-530. – Custom features and products.
The city offers many different custom features and products for businesses. Prices may vary based on the features, services and the equipment required to provide the features and services specified by the customer. The director of the city power services, with the approval of the mayor, shall determine the cost of custom products and specialized equipment when such products and equipment have to be purchased by the city power services outside the scope of the services and products identified in this article.
Section 5. Effective data of adjusted rates and charges. The adjusted rates and charges established in Section 28-502 and Section 28-527 hereby adopted shall become effective for all monthly customer bills rendered after December 1, 2017 beginning with the December 2017 billing cycles.
Section 6. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance or the sections hereby adopted are repealed.
Section 7. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any Court of any competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.
Section 8. Construction. If any section, paragraph, sentence or word of this Ordinance or the sections hereby adopted be declared for any reason to be invalid, it is the intent of the City Council that it would have passed all other provisions of this Ordinance and the sections hereby adopted independent of such portion that may be declared invalid.
Section 9. Effective Date. This Ordinance and the sections hereby adopted shall take effect and be enforced immediately upon the adoption and publication as required by law with new rates and charges to be applied to monthly customer bills rendered after December 1, 2017.
Section 10. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of November, 2017.
/s/ Eddie Smith
PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
ATTEST:
/s/ R. G. Shuman
CITY CLERK
TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 8th day of November, 2017.
/s/ R. G. Shuman
CITY CLERK
ACTION BY MAYOR
APPROVED this the 8th day of November, 2017.
/s/ Gary Fuller
MAYOR
ATTEST:
/s/ R. G. Shuman
CITY CLERK
Legal run 11/8/17