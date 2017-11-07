Lee County to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

The Lee County Commission unanimously approved the county’s participation in the annual Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday weekend that will be held Feb. 23-25, 2018. The event will give Lee County residents the opportunity to buy various items, including batteries, weather radios and generators that cost less than $1,000 free of state and local taxes.

Probate Judge Bill English also took time during the meeting to recognize Becky Freeman for her 36 years of service. Freeman is the Lee County Probate Court’s chief clerk.

In other business, the commission also:

-approved the final plat for the Etheridge Subdivision on Lee Road 360. The property will be divided into four plots but no new construction or road miles will be added..

-renewed a contract with the Birmingham-based Revenue Discovery Systems to collect sales and other taxes for the county.