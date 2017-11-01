Give Thanks

Lee County Ministerial Alliance to hold Thanksgiving service Nov. 19

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Christians in Opelika, Auburn and throughout Lee County will soon have the opportunity to gather together to offer thanks to God at the annual Thanksgiving service organized by the Lee County Ministerial Alliance.

Every year, the event rotates between First Baptist Opelika and Greater Peace Baptist Church. This year’s event will be held at Greater Peace Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Noah Kiser, of First Presbyterian Church of Opelika, said the event will feature leaders from seven area churches who will participate in the service.

“It ends up being a smattering of the whole Christian community in Opelika and Lee County,” Kiser said. “It really is an interdenominational gathering of folks that are just giving thanks to God for His provision for the year and asking for His provision for the next.”

The service will feature four church choirs, including the Alabama Youth Chorale and the choir from the Auburn Opelika Korean Church, who will close the event with the Hallelujah Chorus.

A love gift that will raise funds for local charities, ministries and non profits will be taken up, and the event will also coincide with a canned food drive that will benefit the Food Bank of East Alabama.