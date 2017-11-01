Gabrielle’s Bridal and Formal expands

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Gabrielle’s Bridal and Formal in USA Town Center recently expanded its business. The mother/daughter operation, owned by Cheryl Trainham and Gabrielle (Gabby) Gallatin had humble beginnings, and now features a 6,000-sq.-ft. event center that can accommodate 200 guests for a variety of occasions.

Cheryl said the inspiration behind opening an event center came from many Gabrielle’s customers who were looking for event venues that were local and affordable. According to Cheryl, the space has already been booked for events including women’s conferences, book signings, Sweet 16 parties and bridal teas.

Gabrielle’s offers its customers bridal and special occasion formal wear, as well as menswear. The business carries many top brands including Christina Wu, Adrianna Papell and Tiffany Princess.

“We just love what we do. We feel like we’re playing with life-size Barbie dolls everyday,” Cheryl said. “We love the area and the people in Opelika and Auburn.”

Gabrielle’s is located at 1220 Fox Run Avenue in Opelika and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.