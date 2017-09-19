Lee County Commission meeting cancelled

By Fred Woods

Opelika Observer

The Lee County Commission first rescheduled, then cancelled its regular second Monday monthly meeting. On Sept. 10, a decision was made to reschedule the Monday meeting for Tuesday because of severe weather (Tropical Storm Irma) expected in the area. Then, on Tuesday, after everyone had gathered for the meeting, Commissioner Harris reminded that even rescheduled meetings were subject to provisions of the Alabama Open Meetings Law which requires five days notice and that the night’s meeting was therefore illegal. Since the other commissioners were at a loss as to how to proceed, the meeting was cancelled, an action particularly disconcerting to several county property owners who had traveled from another state to address scheduled business before the commission.

The next scheduled commission meeting is Sept. 25.