Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors to perform at John Emerald Sept. 24

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

‘A Sunday Afternoon with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors’, hosted by Cottonseed Studios, will be Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m. at Opelika’s John Emerald Distillery.

Gates will open at 3 p.m., and there will be a wide variety of food offerings and drink selections to choose from before the music begins.

“We’ve never done a Sunday afternoon show, so we have no idea what it will be like. But we’re planning on turning it into an afternoon brunch,” Cottonseed owner Richard Patton said. “We’re going to have coffee and donuts, and food trucks … it’s going to be an afternoon where everybody can just hang out and have a great time and listen to good music.”

DHATN, known for its Americana style and sound, is on tour promoting their new album Souvenir, which was released in March. For those unfamiliar with Drew Holcomb’s music, redguitarmusic.com wrote a glowing review of the band’s newest work.

“If you’re new to them and happen to like your American roots music passionate and delicate; strong and fragile; sweet and bitter all at once, then Souvenir is definitely, positively, absolutely going to be your bag.”

General admission tickets, which cost $20 each, will be available until Sept. 23 at 11:30 p.m. Day-of-show tickets cost $25. For more ticketing options or concert information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/cottonseed-live-a-sunday-afternoon-with-drew-holcomb-and-the-neighbors-ticket. John Emerald Distillery is located at 706 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Opelika.