‘Country Cool’ coming to Bottling Plant Event Center Oct. 5

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika will host Leanne Morgan, Trish Suhr and Karen Mills of the comedy troupe ‘Country Cool’ for a show Oct. 5.

All three women of Country Cool are acclaimed comedians and entertainers: Morgan is a frequent guest on Dr. Phil and Paula Deen Live!; Suhr is a lifestyle expert who appears on Good Morning America and the Marie Osmond Show; and Mills is a nationally known stand-up comic whose performances air on Sirius XM’s Blue Collar Radio.

According to their website, Country Cool’s focus is “straight-shootin’, no-holds-barred comedy show that laughs at what we’re all dealin’ with… their no-nonsense approach “tells it like it is” but, of course, with charm and style. It’s not redneck; it’s not white trash — these girls are country cool. It’s comedy for the masses, because, let’s face it, everybody’s got a little country in ‘em.”

Bottling Plant Event Center owner Lisa Ditchkoff said she is excited to bring Country Cool to Opelika.

“Over the years, I’ve heard people say there’s nothing to do in our community and say they have to travel to large cities like Atlanta or Birmingham for entertainment like comedy. We are striving to bring national acts to our community, and I’m so excited to have these amazing ladies come right here to Opelika,” Ditchkoff said.

General admission tickets prior to the show are $20, and can be purchased until Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. Day-of-show tickets are $25 each. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7.

For more information and other ticketing options, visit www.bottlingplanteventcenter.com or call (334) 705-5466.