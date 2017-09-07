ORDINANCE NO. 121-17

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-4M District (Medium-Density Residential District) to a M-1 District (Industrial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

All that lot, tract or parcel of land situated, lying and being in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, containing 29.46 acres, more or less, and being shown and described as PARCEL “A” on that certain map or plat entitled “Plat of Boundary Survey for Springdale Development Co., LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, dated August 14, 2006, prepared by Barrett-Simpson, Inc., recorded in Plat Book 28, at Page 198, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

That portion of the above-described property previously conveyed to The Trustees of Chewacla Baptist Church as reflected in Quit Claim Deed filed for record on 04/06/11 in Deed Book 2377, at Page 806, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 28.8 acres, more or less, and is located at 2712 South Uniroyal Road, Opelika, Alabama, 36801.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 5th day of September, 2017.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 6th day of September, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 6th day of September, 2017.

/s/ Gary Fuller

MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

Legal run 9/6/17