NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

Derek Pierce (the “Receiver”), acting solely in its capacity as the court-appointed receiver for certain assets owned by or in the possession or control of Opelika ALF, LLC (the “Receivership Entity”) that arose from or related to the assisted living facility commonly known as Oxton Court of Opelika, d/b/a Manor House of Opelika and located at 1001 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika, Alabama (such assets, the “Receivership Estate”), hereby provides notice to any person having a claim against the Receivership Estate based on claims against the Receivership Entity or the Receiver to present such claim in accordance with the procedures established by the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (the “Court”). Pursuant to the Court’s order dated August 9, 2017 (the “Claims Order”), any claimant with an actual, potential, or contingent claim arising on or before January 20, 2017 (the “Appointment Date”) must file a Claim Form on or before October 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Central time) and any claims arising on or after the Appointment Date must be submitted by the later of October 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Central time) and thirty (30) days after the day on which such claim became due and owing by the Receivership Estate. The Court has established a procedure for the allowance of claims against the Receivership Estate (the “Claims Process”), including without limitation, the submission of claims using a court-approved “Claim Form.” Any claim that is not timely submitted in the form and manner set forth by the Claims Order will forever be barred as provided in the Claims Order. For a copy of the Claims Order and Claims Form, or for other additional information regarding the Claims Process, please submit a written request to Chris Cronk, at 511 Union Street, Suite 2700, Nashville, Tennessee 37219 or via e-mail at chris.cronk@wallerlaw.com.

Dated: , 2017

Derek Pierce,

as receiver

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP

511 Union Street, Suite 2700

Nashville, Tennessee 37219

(615) 244-6380

Legal run 8/23/17, 8/30/17 & 9/6/17