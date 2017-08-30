French Flamingo opens on Sixteenth Street

By Rachel King

Opelika Observer

The French Flamingo is one of Opelika’s newest businesses.

Located at 112 N 16th St., the store opened four months ago, and is already making a name among the crafting community.

Owner Ana Sagastume began with a small craft booth that sold painted furniture and antique pieces.

“Now I have people calling me every day asking how do you paint this, or how do you get started setting up a craft booth,” Sagastume said.

The French Flamingo has been years in the making. When Sagastume’s booth became too small for her products she began looking for a permanent store.

After going through different names, Sagastume decided on The French Flamingo.

“I wanted something easily identifiable and classy sounding, something that I thought would stand out to customers,” Sagastume said.

It was dream that the store owner said slowly came to life as customers began requesting pieces through her Facebook page.

Not only does Sagastume sell antique and custom-painted pieces in her store, she also goes to craft shows, sales and more to find specific pieces for customers.

“My shop is unique because if you have the colors picked out and know what furniture piece you want, I can get it for you,” Sagastume said.

In the coming months the French Flamingo will also be hosting painting classes and seminars on how to start their own craft booth.

“Opelika has a strong artistic community,” Sagastume said. “People often think it’s too expensive to paint their own furniture or open their own shop. I want this place to be somewhere that crafty people can come and learn, even sell their own things. We want to bring the community together and hopefully these classes help with that.”

The store is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information on pieces or on future classes, contact Sagastume through The French Flamingo Facebook page.