O Grows Farmer’s Market seeing success at new location

By Rachel King

Opelika Observer

O Grows Farmer’s Market opened for business earlier this summer beginning every Tuesday from 3-6pm.

Hosting many local vendors, visitors can find honey, bread, heirloom tomatoes, collards and a variety of other fruits and vegetables.

This is only the market’s second season at its new location on Glenn Street, but that hasn’t stopped customers from coming out.

Barbara Kent, former special activities coordinator for Opelika Parks & Recreation, frequented the market at its old site but has found the changes to be for the best.

“This is our first time out here at the new location and it’s so much nicer. It’s cooler, easier to park, two thumbs up,” Kent said.

An easy access location has always been a main concern of the market, on Glenn Street that’s not an issue.

Local Mary Caldwell has come out for the past two seasons to buy fresh produce.

“We come out every year…. everything is fresh and this market has the friendliest people,” Caldwell said.

The market could continue through September depending on the year’s crops. To keep up-to-date customers are encouraged to follow the O Grows Farmer’s Market Facebook page.