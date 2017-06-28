Let Freedom Ring!

65th annual Freedom Celebration set for July 3

By Rachel King

Opelika Observer

The Opelika Parks & Recreation Department will host the annual Freedom Celebration July 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Opelika High School track.

This will be the 65th Freedom Celebration and will have family friendly entertainment including inflatable games, food and music by the band Route 66.

Following a performance by the Silver Wings Parachute Team, where the Stars and Stripes will land on the baseball field at 7:30 p.m., the area’s largest fireworks celebration will take place.

Sponsored by the Orthopedic Clinic and Kiwanis Club the event is free and open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax and watch the show.