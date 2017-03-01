City of Opelika

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

March 14, 2017

9:00 A.M.

PUBLIC WORKS

FACILITY

700 FOX TRAIL

A. VARIANCE

1. Jeff Eidson, 501 2nd Avenue, C-2, GC zoning district, Requesting a 10’10” front yard setback variance from the 40 foot minimum front yard setback requirement on 2nd Avenue and a 28’3” front yard setback variance from the 40 foot minimum front yard setback requirement on North 5th Street

2. Carson Jackson, 203 2nd Avenue, M-1, GC, Requesting a 30 foot rear yard setback variance from the 30 foot minimum rear yard setback requirement

NOTE:

