IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MATTHEW L. BRADAKIS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE No. 2017-A-055

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Lynn T. Bradakis, on the 9th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Lynn T. Bradakis, Executrix

Legal run 2/22/17, 3/1/17 & 3/8/17