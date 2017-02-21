NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MATTHEW L. BRADAKIS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE No. 2017-A-055
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Lynn T. Bradakis, on the 9th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Lynn T. Bradakis, Executrix
Legal run 2/22/17, 3/1/17 & 3/8/17

