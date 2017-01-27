Opelika raises funds for Core family

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Core Memorial Fund, a fundraising effort spearheaded by Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith and Ward 1 Councilwoman Patsy Jones, is no longer actively seeking donations.

In the two weeks since it started, more than $10,000 has been raised. According to Smith, the monies went toward the family’s funeral expenses.

In a city press release sent out Thursday, the monies still left in the account will be used for the family’s wellbeing in the coming days and months.

A house fire on South Long Street Jan. 12 claimed the lives of three Core siblings, ages 5, 7 and 11, and two others who are hospitalized and recovering from injuries.