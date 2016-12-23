NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

LEE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage executed by JOACHIM F.

EISMANN, an unmarried man, as Mortgagor, on the 30th day of August, 2011, to Columbus Bank & Trust, a Division of Synovus Bank (“Synovus”), and Lender’s successors and assigns, as recorded in Book 3836, Page 232 in the office of the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama; SYNOVUS, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, SYNOVUS, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama Courthouse located at

215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801 On January 25, 2017 during the legal hours of sale, the following described real and personal property situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT FIFTEEN (15), EAST PARK SUBDIVISION, according to a map or plat of said subdivision prepared by Thos. M. Lowe, surveyor, Reg. No. 706, dated April 15, 1946, recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 46, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, to which reference is made for a more complete and accurate description of the property herein conveyed.

Situated thereon is dwelling numbered 170 Maple Street according to the present system of numbering dwellings in Lee County, Alabama.

Lee County Tax Map Parcel: 43-09-09-29-4-001-181.000

Said conveyance is made subject to all valid and enforceable easement and restrictions of record.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid real estate ad valorem taxes and governmental assessments and to all prior restrictions, rights-ofway, and easements appearing of record prior to the date of the Mortgage and those appearing after the date of the Mortgage and consented to by Synovus. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied, as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Taylor G. Martin

Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford., P.C.

1111 Bay Ave., Third Floor

P.O. Box 1199

Columbus, GA 31902

(706) 324-0251

Legal run 12/28/16, 1/4/16 & 1/11/16